DANVILLE, Ind. — A 25-year-old New Palestine man was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison after pleading guilty to reckless homicide in the February vehicular death of a 64-year-old Carmel man in Avon, the Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office said in a social media post.

DANVILLE, Ind. — A 25-year-old New Palestine man was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison after pleading guilty to reckless homicide in the February vehicular death of a 64-year-old Carmel man in Avon, the Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office said in a social media post.

The crash was among several that caused Indiana legislators to tighten commercial driver’s license standards, including rules for English proficiency and legal U.S. citizenship. The crash happened Feb. 18 at U.S. 36 and County Road 525 East in Avon.

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Sukhdeep Singh was driving a semitractor-trailer for Big Rock Transportation when he ran a red light and struckData from the semi showed Singh pressed the accelerator to 100% 9.5 seconds before impact, when the truck was 753 feet west of the intersection. The light had been red for nearly five seconds, the prosecutor’s office said. Investigators determined Singh had enough time to stop, according to the office. Singh told investigators he tried to brake but the truck was too heavy.