Saskatoon police issued a news release late Wednesday, saying traffic restrictions were in place in the right-hand, northbound lane of Circle Drive East and Highway 11.

Repair work began this month on the 51st Street and Avenue C overpass on Idylwyld Drive after an oversized load struck and damaged the overpass earlier this year.

Once again, Saskatoon drivers are being detoured due to a semi-truck striking an overpass and leaving the scene. Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion. Please keep comments relevant and respectful. Comments may take up to an hour to appear on the site.

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You will receive an email if there is a reply to your comment, an update to a thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit ourDuring a specialized operation between Oct. 1 and Nov. 5, Saskatchewan RCMP seized 1.1 kilograms of meth and laid 84 charges.

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'It needs to be a fair day in court': Mistrial declared in sex assault case against former Saskatoon massage therapist Kenneth Braun On Tuesday, a Saskatoon Court of King's Bench judge ruled the jury heard inadmissible evidence during cross-examination of Braun at his sex assault trial last week. Wayne McLeod is facing new charges of assault with a weapon nine years after he killed Grant during a robbery at Grant's La Ronge restaurant.