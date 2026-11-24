ASELSAN’s GÖKDENİZ naval air defense system destroys a jet-powered drone in a live-fire demonstration off Türkiye.

ASELSAN's GÖKDENİZ destroyed a jet-powered drone during a live-fire naval defense demonstration. The system automatically detects, tracks, and prioritizes targets, with operators authorizing firing through one button press.

GÖKDENİZ offers fully autonomous operation and a containerized version designed to extend protection to commercial vessels. Turkish defense company ASELSAN says its GÖKDENİZ naval air defense system has destroyed a jet-powered drone during a live-fire demonstration off Türkiye’s northern coast. The test involved a low-flying, maneuvering target designed to simulate aerial threats such as drones and cruise missiles. The system detected, tracked, and engaged the target while the ship maintained a speed of 5–10 knots.

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The demonstration highlighted GÖKDENİZ’s ability to provide close-in protection against fast-moving aerial threats, using semi-autonomous operation with automatic target tracking and operator-authorized firing.the capabilities of its GÖKDENİZ naval air defense system, destroying a high-speed jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicle during a live-fire trial off Türkiye’s northern coast. The system detected, tracked, engaged, and destroyed the moving aerial target while the ship maintained a speed of 5–10 knots.

US Army unleashes modular drones equipped with lethal bombs in live-fire drills The demonstration highlighted GÖKDENİZ’s ability to counter small, fast-moving, and maneuverable aerial threats, including drones and cruise missiles. The target followed a low-altitude flight profile with maneuvers designed to simulate the characteristics of modern asymmetric aerial threats.system. It combines advanced sensor capabilities with a rapid-response weapon system to provide ships with a close-in defensive layer against incoming aerial threats.

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The system is designed to address the growing vulnerability of naval platforms to low-flying drones, anti-ship missiles, and other fast-moving targets. A key feature demonstrated during the trial was its semi-autonomous engagement capability. In this operating mode, the system automatically detects and tracks aerial targets, reducing the time required to identify and respond to potential threats. It can also automatically prioritize multiple targets, allowing operators to manage engagements more efficiently when facing several incoming threats.

Human involvement during the demonstration was limited to authorizing the firing sequence through a single button press. Once authorized, the system carried out the engagement using its automated detection and tracking capabilities. This approach is intended to reduce operator workload and shorten reaction times in situations where naval crews may have only limited time to respond to incoming threats.operating mode.

Unlike the semi-autonomous configuration demonstrated during the trial, this mode allows the system to independently execute the entire engagement sequence, including firing. It can also conduct multiple-target interceptions without requiring operator interaction during the engagement process. The distinction between the two operating modes provides naval operators with different levels of control depending on operational requirements. Semi-autonomous operation retains human authorization for firing, while the fully autonomous configuration allows the system to manage engagements independently.

Both modes are intended to support faster responses to aerial threats. The system’s combination of sensor technology, automated target tracking, prioritization, and rapid-response weapon capabilities is designed to address the increasingly complex threat environment facing naval vessels. Smalland low-flying cruise missiles can present difficult interception challenges because of their speed, maneuverability, and flight profiles close to the sea surface. ASELSAN has also introduced a containerized, deployable version of GÖKDENİZ, expanding the system’s potential applications beyond conventional naval combat vessels.

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Presented at the EURONAVAL exhibition, this configuration is designed to provide flexible deployment options and could extend close-in air defense capabilities to commercial ships. The containerized configuration could offer additional protection for maritime assets against emerging aerial threats without requiring the system to be permanently integrated into a vessel’s original design. Together, the ship-mounted and deployable configurations reflect ASELSAN’s efforts to extend its air defense technologies to a wider range of maritime platforms.

Jijo is an automotive and business journalist based in India. Armed with a BA in History from St. Stephen's College, Delhi University, and a PG diploma in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, he has worked for news agencies, national newspapers, and automotive magazines. In his spare time, he likes to go off-roading, engage in political discourse, travel, and teach languages.