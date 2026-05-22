Semaglutide 2.4 mg Weekly Improves Weight Loss and Improves Metabolic Outcomes in Participants with a Suboptimal Clinical Response to Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery

This double-blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled trial investigated the efficacy of semaglutide 2.4 mg weekly, an injectable GLP-1 receptor agonist, as an adjunct to lifestyle intervention in adults who had undergone gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy but did not achieve a clinically significant weight loss within 1 year. The primary outcome, percentage weight loss after 68-week treatment, demonstrated a significant difference in favor of semaglutide, with a mean adjusted treatment difference of -19.18% in percentage body weight change. Furthermore, participants in the semaglutide group showed greater reductions in fat mass and lean soft tissue mass compared to those in the placebo group. This study highlights the potential of semaglutide as a novel treatment option for individuals who have not responded adequately to metabolic and bariatric surgery.

A suboptimal clinical response after metabolic and bariatric surgery (MBS) is common and carries considerable health concerns. This trial assessed the efficacy of semaglutide 2.4 mg weekly as an adjunct to lifestyle intervention in participants with a suboptimal response, defined as<20% weight loss .

Results showed a significant difference in weight loss favoring semaglutide, with a mean adjusted treatment difference of -19.18% in percentage body weight change. Additionally, participants in the semaglutide group experienced a greater reduction in fat mass and lean soft tissue mass compared to the placebo group





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Semaglutide Metabolic And Bariatric Surgery Weight Loss Fat Mass Reduction Lean Soft Tissue Mass Reduction

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