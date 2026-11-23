Court details how financier Selman Turk allegedly fraudulently transferred £750,000 to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from Nebahat Isbilen's fortune during high-profile legal proceedings.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was paid £750,000 from the fortune of Turkish heiress Nebahat İşbilen, a central detail revealed during the fraud trial of financier Selman Turk. The payment occurred while Mrs İşbilen claims she was systematically cheated out of £40 million by her financial adviser, who manipulated her trust to access her wealth. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor received this sum on November 13, 2019, under circumstances that his legal representatives maintain were legitimate gifts unrelated to any illicit activity.

Core Fraud Allegations and Payment Mechanisms

The core mechanism of the alleged fraud involved Selman Turk convincing Nebahat İşbilen that she required assistance with her passport and immigration status through the former Duke of York. Turk directed Hampden Bank to execute the £750,000 transfer to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, telling bank staff that Mrs İşbilen wanted to give the money to show friendship and support during difficult days. This explanation was given when a bank employee questioned the legitimacy and origin of the large transfer request.

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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has since repaid the £750,000 in full, though the repayment does not constitute an admission of wrongdoing. The court heard that Andrew's then-private secretary, Amanda Thirsk, confirmed the money was expected but could not provide further clarity on its purpose at the time. This sequence of events highlights the complex financial channels used by Selman Turk to move funds from Mrs İşbilen's empire to members of the Royal Family.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Legal Views

Nebahat İşbilen, an 81-year-old heiress whose family founded the Evyap soap and cosmetics empire, argues that Selman Turk dishonestly abused the trust she placed in him. Her legal team, led by Simon Colton KC, asserts that transfers of her money were obtained fraudulently through misleading invoices, forged signatures, and backdated agreements. They claim Turk exploited her vulnerability after she entrusted him with moving millions out of Turkey in 2017, fearing persecution and asset seizure following her husband's imprisonment.

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Conversely, Selman Turk denies defrauding Mrs İşbilen, insisting that she understood and authorized all transactions. His defense team argues that Mrs İşbilen is a sophisticated businesswoman who has provided inconsistent accounts of events. Turk maintains that the £750,000 paid to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was a genuine gift intended to persuade Andrew to help secure assistance for her husband, İlhan İşbilen, who is a political prisoner in Turkey. They further allege she attended a private dinner with Andrew and Sarah Ferguson in December 2019 to discuss this request.

Real-World Impact and Extended Financial Network

The financial impact of Selman Turk's alleged actions extended beyond the direct payment to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, affecting other members of the Royal Family as well. In October 2019, £210,000 was sent to a company called Alphabet Capital, most of which subsequently found its way to the former Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson. This complex web of transactions suggests that Turk was actively trying to forge connections with Andrew and his family while launching his own digital banking business.

Additional payments linked to Mrs İşbilen's fortune included £50,000 sent to Sarah Ferguson in February 2020 and £15,000 to Princess Eugenie in October 2019, which was recorded as a birthday gift connected to her mother's 60th birthday celebrations. Court documents also reference a payment marked as a wedding gift for Princess Beatrice, with bank officials struggling to determine if the funds were intended as a present or to help pay for the wedding expenses.

Further payments allegedly reached Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor through Alphabet Capital, including approximately £60,000 in September 2019. These transfers occurred as Selman Turk attended Andrew's Pitch@Palace business initiative in November 2019, where his technology venture Heyman AI won the People's Choice Award. Mrs İşbilen's lawyers claim that by 2021, approximately £40 million of her fortune was missing, having been extracted through companies and investments controlled by Turk.

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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is expected to give evidence at London's High Court on December 14 regarding these transactions. The trial, which is due to last for 11 weeks, continues to examine the credibility of Turk's financial dealings and the extent of his influence over Mrs İşbilen's assets. There is currently no suggestion that Andrew or his family were aware of any fraud, as the money was provided under the guise of personal friendship and political support.