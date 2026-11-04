Selma Police: No Suspect Needed in Double Homicide Case

Selma Police confirm two men died in a mutual shootout at Chanticleer Apartments. Chief Ettice Brickus states no external suspects are sought despite evidence tampering concerns.

Selma Police Department officials have determined that no external threat remains for the public following a double homicide that occurred in Selma, Alabama. Chief Ettice Brickus announced that authorities do not require a search for a suspect because surveillance evidence and witness testimony indicate the two victims shot and killed each other during a violent altercation.

Mutual Shooting Clarified by Evidence

The investigation into the deaths revealed that the incident was not a targeted attack by a third party. According to Chief Brickus, the evidence demonstrated that the two men engaged in a physical fight that escalated to the point where they fatally shot each other. This specific detail removes the need for an active manhunt or the identification of an external perpetrator.

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Police stated that the investigation confirms neither victim was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time the shooting took place. This finding helps clarify the context of the violence, pointing toward a spontaneous escalation rather than an incident involving substance impairment.

Victims Identified and Incident Timeline

The men involved in the tragic event have been formally identified by authorities. The victims are 30-year-old Jammie Hale and 29-year-old Anthony Thomas Jr. Their identities have been confirmed as the department finalizes the case details for the records.

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The fatal incident occurred on Saturday morning, specifically around 8 a.m., at the Chanticleer Apartments located in Selma. The timing places the event at the start of the weekend, drawing immediate attention from local law enforcement and city officials who rushed to the scene to secure the area and begin their inquiry.

Mayor Responds to Local Violence Concerns

Mayor Johnny Moss III expressed deep concern regarding the nature of the violence, noting that the fact that adult males were perpetrating such acts is troubling. He emphasized that the city is actively addressing these issues and has been holding discussions with the police chief to improve public safety measures.

Moss stated that the administration is working directly with Chief Brickus to handle the ongoing problems within the community. The Mayor highlighted that these discussions are part of a broader effort to understand and mitigate the factors contributing to violent incidents in Selma apartments and surrounding areas.

Evidence Tampering and Next Steps

Although no murder suspects are being pursued, the investigation is not fully concluded. Chief Brickus revealed that police identified a few individuals who were in the vicinity at the time of the shooting. These individuals are believed to have tampered with evidence, which complicates the administrative closure of the case.

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Police are urging anyone with information regarding the incident or the potential tampering to contact the Selma Police Department. Additionally, residents can report tips to Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP. The department continues to rely on community cooperation to ensure all aspects of the investigation are thoroughly documented.