Selma Fire Captain Aeneas Pettway Dies in Line of Duty After Medical Emergency

Selma Fire Captain Aeneas Pettway, 58, died on November 6, 2026, following a medical emergency while on duty. Mayor Johnny Moss and Fire Chief Walter Dailey confirm the loss of the veteran first responder.

Selma Fire Captain Aeneas Pettway has died in the line of duty, marking a profound loss for the first responder community in Selma, Alabama. The incident occurred on Friday, November 6, 2026, when Pettway suffered a medical emergency while actively on duty. Mayor Johnny Moss III and Fire Chief Walter Dailey have confirmed the tragic details, bringing a somber close to a career defined by decades of public service.

Pettway Dies After On-Duty Medical Emergency

Walter Dailey, the Fire Chief of Selma, formally confirmed to WSFA 12 News on Saturday morning that a firefighter had passed away in the line of duty. The Selma Fire and Rescue Department issued a statement identifying the deceased individual as Captain Aeneas Pettway, age 58. The department clarified that Pettway was on duty on November 6, 2026, when he experienced a sudden medical emergency.

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While the specific nature of the medical incident remains undisclosed, the timeline places the event squarely within Pettway's work hours. The department emphasized that Pettway passed away in the line of duty, a designation that underscores the direct connection between his employment and his death. No further clinical details regarding the emergency have been released to the public at this time.

A 27-Year Career of Public Service

Pettway was a veteran of the Selma Fire/Rescue Department, having dedicated 27 years of his life to the organization and the broader Selma community. At the time of his death, he served specifically as the Fire Investigator and Fire Inspector for the department. His long tenure indicates a deep institutional knowledge and a sustained commitment to the safety protocols that protect Alabama residents.

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Known affectionately to his colleagues as Capt. P, Pettway was recognized for an unwavering commitment to keeping Selma safe. His colleagues described him as having an unmistakable love for the job and an unshakeable positive attitude. Whether answering a call for help or stepping up to support fellow firefighters, he was noted for being eager to lend a hand and lead with a smile.

Moss and Dailey Address the Community

Selma Mayor Johnny Moss III shared new information regarding the tragedy, noting that the City of Selma is currently mourning the death of one of its most dedicated first responders. Moss highlighted the gravity of the situation as the city processes the sudden loss of a key safety official. The mayor's involvement signals the high level of respect the city government holds for Pettway's contributions.

Chief Walter Dailey was unable to immediately share additional details beyond the confirmation of the death and the on-duty nature of the incident. The Selma Fire/Rescue Department extended its deepest gratitude to the community and the extended fire service family for the outpouring of thoughts, prayers, and support during this difficult time. The department acknowledged the emotional toll this event has taken on their extended family of first responders.

Next Steps for Funeral Arrangements

As the department processes this loss, official funeral arrangements have not yet been announced. The community and local first responders are awaiting further details regarding memorial services and the final resting place of Captain Aeneas Pettway. The department's statement serves as the primary official communication channel for updates on these proceedings.

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The death of Captain Pettway represents a significant moment for Selma, Alabama, reminding residents of the risks inherent in first responder work. The city and the fire department are now focused on honoring a 58-year-old man who spent nearly three decades serving his community with distinction and dedication.