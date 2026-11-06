Selma Blair Attends Jewish Media Awards After In-Flight Arrest and Assault Charges

Selma Blair appeared at the Jewish Media Awards with service dog Scout, days after apologizing for an in-flight incident that resulted in assault charges and a not guilty plea.

Actress Selma Blair made a public appearance at the Jewish Media Awards, accompanied by her service dog, days after a highly publicized in-flight incident on a Delta Airlines flight that led to her arrest.

The 54-year-old actress, who is frequently seen with her Labrador, Scout, to assist with mobility due to her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, entered the event shortly after issuing a formal apology for her behavior aboard the aircraft traveling from Los Angeles to New York.

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Incident Details and Legal Status

Blair faces serious legal consequences stemming from the October 11 incident, where she is accused of punching and biting crew members and attempting to open a plane door mid-flight.

She has also been charged with assaulting a Port Authority Police Department officer and a hospital nurse. Blair pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault, challenging the allegations against her in court.

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Apology Video and Defense Strategy

Last Friday afternoon, Blair released a nearly two-minute video on Instagram, addressing the controversy directly from her living room while wearing a pale blue button-down shirt and sensible slacks.

In the message, she stated that she never intended to hurt, frighten, or alarm anyone, apologizing specifically to those she disappointed or hurt. Her lawyer, Shawn Barnes, clarified that legal constraints prevented her from discussing the specific events of that day.

Medical Context and Exoneration Claims

Blair's legal team argued during an October 12 hearing that the actress was suffering from severe exhaustion and had missed multiple doses of powerful medication used to control her severe neurological symptoms.

Barnes claimed that after working extensive hours on set, Blair fell and hit her head during the flight. The attorney asserted that these factors, combined with the altitude, resulted in a state of severe confusion and disorientation that explains her actions.

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Historical Precedents and Personal Life

This is not the first time Blair has been involved in a plane controversy, as she experienced a psychotic blackout on a Delta flight from Cancun to Los Angeles in 2016 after mixing wine with prescription medication.

While she was not arrested in 2016, she released a similar apology then, describing herself as a flawed human being filled with shame. Currently, the mother of 15-year-old Arthur is focusing on her health and family support.