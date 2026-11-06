Selma Blair Attends Jewish Media Awards After Delta Flight Assault Charges

Selma Blair appears publicly with service dog Scout following her arrest for alleged assault on a Delta flight. The actress denies charges, citing exhaustion and missed multiple sclerosis medication.

Actress Selma Blair made her first public appearance since her recent arrest at the Jewish Media Awards, accompanied by her service dog Scout. The appearance occurred just days after the actress issued a public apology for an incident involving Delta Air Lines flight crew members. Blair, who is 54 years old, navigated the event with her Labrador, who has assisted her since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018.

Legal Response and Alleged Assault

Blair is currently facing two counts of second-degree assault stemming from the October 11 incident aboard a flight from Los Angeles to New York. She pled not guilty to the charges the following day. The legal complaints allege that Blair punched and bit crew members during an altercation on the aircraft. Additional charges include accusations that she attempted to open the plane door while it was in mid-flight.

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The legal troubles extend beyond the flight itself. Blair is also accused of kicking a Port Authority Police Department officer after the incident. Furthermore, the complaint includes an allegation that she kicked a hospital nurse. These actions have led to a complex legal situation that Blair and her team are addressing through the court system.

Public Apology and Legal Defense

Last Friday afternoon, Blair shared a lengthy video message on Instagram to address the controversy. In the clip, which was filmed in her living room, she stated that she never intended to hurt or frighten anyone. She apologized to those she disappointed, hurt, or alarmed during the incident. The actress explained that she has been quiet for a couple of weeks due to ongoing legal matters.

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Blair explicitly noted that her lawyers have advised her not to discuss the specifics of the flight. She emphasized that she is listening to her legal counsel and taking the situation very seriously. Her apology focused on her lack of malicious intent rather than providing a detailed account of the events on the plane.

Health Factors and Medical Context

Blair's lawyer, Shawn Barnes, presented a defense centered on her health and the demands of her profession. Barnes claimed that Blair was suffering from exhaustion and had missed multiple doses of medication used to treat her multiple sclerosis. He argued that these medical factors, combined with the altitude of the flight, resulted in a state of severe confusion and disorientation.

Barnes detailed that Blair had been working extensive and exhaustive hours on set in the days leading up to the flight. He also revealed that Blair fell and hit her head during the journey, which contributed to her physical and mental state. The attorney stated that this was not an intentional assault but rather a result of her medical condition and physical trauma.

History of In-Flight Incidents

This is not the first time Blair has been involved in a high-profile incident on an airplane. In 2016, she experienced a psychotic blackout on a Delta flight from Cancun, Mexico, to Los Angeles. That incident occurred after she mixed wine with prescription medication, leading to her removal from the flight via stretcher at LAX.

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Although she was not arrested in 2016, Blair released a statement expressing shame and apologizing for her behavior. She described herself as a flawed human being who makes mistakes. The recurrence of such incidents has drawn significant attention to the challenges she faces managing her health while in the public eye.

Personal Life and Future Steps

During her Instagram apology, Blair expressed gratitude for the support she has received from fans and followers. She mentioned that this support has meant everything to her and her son, Arthur, who is 15 years old. Arthur is the child she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Jason Bleick. Blair stated that her immediate focus is on taking care of her health and her son.

The actress indicated that she is thinking of her supporters with gratitude and love. As the legal proceedings continue, Blair will remain under the guidance of her legal team regarding any further public statements. The Jewish Media Awards appearance marks a step in her return to public life while she navigates the ongoing legal and health challenges.