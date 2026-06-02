Selling Sunset Star Mary Bonnet Addresses Cast Changes and Future of Show

Mary Bonnet discusses her continued role at the Oppenheim Group, comments on the Nicole Young and Chrishell Stause conflict, and hints at conditions for her return to Selling Sunset amid multiple cast departures and returns.

In a candid social media post shared on Monday, June 1, Mary Bonnet from Selling Sunset clarified her ongoing relationship with the Oppenheim Group , stating, "I'm very much still the Vice President at the Oppenheim Group .

I'm still very much a part of the Oppenheim Group and doing real estate and best friends with...

" She emphasized that nothing would change her role, framing the show as a separate entity and expressing a desire for it to focus more on women empowerment. Meanwhile, Mary offered blunt commentary on the feud between Nicole Young and Chrishell Stause. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, the 45-year-old realtor admitted she wasn't entirely shocked when Jason Oppenheim decided to dismiss Nicole from the office in season 9.

She noted that while there was some surprise, she ultimately supports Nicole's departure for her mental health and believes it allows her to concentrate on her business and other projects. Mary also addressed her own potential return to the series, explaining that it hinges on the office dynamic, particularly the level of toxicity the show permits. She stressed that she would maintain her position at the Oppenheim Group even if she stepped away from the television series.

Adding to the wave of departures, Alanna Gold announced via Instagram that she would also be leaving the show. However, Jason Oppenheim welcomed the return of some original cast members, expressing enthusiasm about Heather Rae El Moussa and Christine Quinn's involvement. In a May interview with TMZ, he praised their contributions, calling Christine one of the key reasons for the show's success.

The upcoming season is expected to blend returning favorites with new faces, continuing the high-drama narrative of luxury real estate and complex interpersonal relationships. Separately, Daphne Joy publicly commented on the online leak of an alleged sex tape involving Diddy, breaking her silence on the matter





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Selling Sunset Mary Bonnet Oppenheim Group Chrishell Stause Nicole Young Jason Oppenheim Christine Quinn Heather Rae El Moussa Alanna Gold Daphne Joy Diddy Netflix Real Estate

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Andersonville's Mary Mother of God Parish opens new heritage room, archive, and libraryThe space is meant to honor the three parishes and also highlight the city's rich Catholic history, especially with a Chicago-born pope.

Read more »

UCLA baseball’s national title hopes shattered in season-ending loss to Saint Mary’sUCLA baseball, the top-seeded team in the nation, loses to Saint Mary's 6-5 in the NCAA regionals on a walk-off single by Makoa Sniffen in the 10th inning.

Read more »

South Coast Botanic Garden's ‘Sunset Series' has live tunes and fresh funThe Thursday evening events will feature music, activities for the youngsters, and sips for sale, too.

Read more »

Raccoons bite 7-year-old boy, adult in separate broad daylight attacks in tony NYC suburbThe victims were attacked within hours of each other in Ridgewood, New Jersey before sunset Saturday.

Read more »