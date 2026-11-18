Netflix confirms Selling Sunset Season 10 details with returns from Christine Quinn and Heather Rae El Moussa amid office tensions and new agent arrivals.

Netflix has officially confirmed the return of the reality television series Selling Sunset for its tenth season, signaling a significant shift for the high-stakes Los Angeles real estate drama. The streaming giant announced that original cast members Christine Quinn and Heather Rae El Moussa are making their grand returns to the office of The Oppenheim Group. This milestone season promises to elevate the fashion, raise the stakes for property deals, and serve up continued interpersonal conflict among the brokerage agents.

Christine Quinn, now thirty-eight years old, expressed her enthusiasm about rejoining the cast in the official trailer. She stated that she feels like nothing has changed since her departure and that it feels like no time has gone by at all. Her excitement contrasts sharply with the hesitation shown by her former colleague Heather Rae El Moussa, who is thirty-nine years old. Heather admitted that starting work at the office again was a big decision for her, citing the challenge of navigating complex personalities as a primary concern.

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Tensions Between Returning Agents

The dynamic between Christine and Heather remains fraught with unresolved history following the fractured friendships seen in the previous season. Heather revealed to her husband, Tarek El Moussa, that she is keeping her guard up around Christine because she still does not trust her. This distrust stems from a period in season nine where Heather felt betrayed by Christine, who had aligned with Chrishell Stause. Heather specifically mentioned that at that point, she hated Christine, a sentiment she has not fully retracted despite the new season.

Tarek El Moussa, who is forty-five years old, offered a different perspective on Christine's character evolution. He noted that while Christine has gone through some difficult experiences, the previous version of her still exists within the new persona he sees. This observation seemed validated in the trailer when Christine and Amanza Smith were seen playfully mocking Heather. The agents teased Heather for being vegan and gluten-free, as well as noting her origins in Newport and her current wealthy status.

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New Cast Members and Office Dynamics

Selling Sunset Season 10 introduces a fresh crop of new agents who are storming the office, adding to the existing tension. Joining the returning originals are Bre Tiesi and Amanza Smith, who is forty-nine years old. The official synopsis describes the brokerage as adapting to a bold new reality where each agent's willpower is put to the test. The narrative suggests that drama from the past will come back to bite the current staff, creating a volatile environment against the glossy backdrop of the Los Angeles real estate market.

Bre Tiesi appears to be setting strict boundaries for herself and her colleagues in the upcoming season. She issued a direct warning to anyone who might cross her personal limits, stating that she would be the nastiest person anyone could ever meet. She assured that no one would match her intensity if provoked. This declaration highlights the aggressive interpersonal conflicts that are expected to drive much of the show's entertainment value this season.

International Expansion and Future Plans

Beyond personal feuds, The Oppenheim Group is preparing for a major structural change that will impact the business globally. Jason and Brett Oppenheim, who are both forty-nine years old, hinted at a potential move in the trailer that suggests international expansion. They revealed that the brokerage is expanding internationally, with specific mentions of Dubai as a possible new market. This strategic shift aims to solidify the company's status in the luxury real estate sector beyond California.

The return of Selling Sunset for its tenth season marks a pivotal moment for the franchise, which initially starred Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Heather Rae El Moussa, Maya Vander, and Christine Quinn upon its 2019 debut. The series became an overnight success and has maintained a dedicated viewer base despite the departures and interpersonal rifts that have plagued recent seasons. Fans are now waiting to see how the new cast dynamics and international ambitions will unfold.

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Cast Departures and Current Status

Several stars from the original lineup have stepped away from the Netflix hit over the years, altering the show's composition. Christine Quinn left the series three years prior to this tenth season, while other notable exits have occurred since the early seasons. The current roster aims to balance the legacy of the original agents with the energy of newcomers. This blend of veteran drama and new faces is designed to keep the series relevant and engaging for long-time followers.

The confirmation of season ten brings an end to the speculation that began when season nine premiered in October 2025. At that time, the future of the show was unclear due to the fractured relationships among the cast. With Christine and Heather back in the office, viewers can expect the old rivalries to reignite. The combination of returning legends, new stars, and potential global expansion creates a complex landscape for the agents of The Oppenheim Group.