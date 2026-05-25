Self-driving bus crashes on first day carrying passengers in Gothenburg

A self-driving bus crashed with a tram on its first day carrying passengers in Gothenburg, Sweden. The bus was made by Turkey's Karsan and has been taken out of service for inspection.

A self-driving bus was involved in a crash with a tram on its first day carrying passengers in the Swedish city of Gothenburg on Monday.

The bus, made by Turkey's Karsan, has been taken out of service for inspection. The incident occurred when the self-driving bus with people onboard in Gothenburg braked and was hit from behind by a tram. There are no casualties or personal damages. The circumstances of the collision still need to be investigated.

A safety driver was on board the bus, who is ready to take control if needed. The bus had been circulating in central Gothenburg since the end of March, but Monday was its first day carrying passengers. The bus's CEO, Lars Backström, said that by driving with passengers on board, they get the opportunity to learn both how the technology works in real traffic and how passengers experience the journey.

The bus will eventually advance to testing vehicles without a safety driver in the front seat. The self-driving bus is almost the same size as a regular bus and travels at the same speed. The EU has not yet granted Europe-wide approvals for commercial deployment of self-driving public transport or robotaxis. Sweden's Transportstyrelsen transport agency had given the green light for the bus to have passengers on board for a trial that was to last until July 31, 2027.

Self-driving buses and shuttles in Europe operate under local authorisations, granted city by city and route by route, often on private roads





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