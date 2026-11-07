Self-cooling roof paint keeps surfaces cooler than air in 28-day tests

A self-cooling roof paint developed at the University of South Florida reflects up to 98 percent of sunlight.

The 28-day outdoor trial compared the paint with a commercial coating and bare foilA white roof paint developed at the University of South Florida kept test surfaces cooler than the surrounding air during 28 days of outdoor testing in Tampa.

The paint, developed by a team led by distinguished university professor Yogi Goswami, reflects up to 98 percent of sunlight and releases heat at wavelengths that can pass through Earth’s atmosphere. The researchers designed the coating to reduce how much heat enters buildings through their roofs, potentially cutting the energy needed for air conditioning. Goswami said rising temperatures and growing demand for cooling inspired the work.

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The Tampa tests measured surface temperatures, while the potential savings on building energy bills remain an estimate. Goswami estimated that the paint could cut building energy bills by as much as 50 percent. The coating tackles heat in two ways.

First, it reflects most incoming sunlight, limiting the amount of solar energy the surface absorbs. It also gives off heat as infrared radiation. The researchers designed the paint to emit that radiation at wavelengths that can travel through a relatively transparent part of the atmosphere known as the atmospheric window. That window gives some of the heat a route into space.

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When the coated surface loses more heat than it gains from sunlight and its surroundings, its temperature can drop below that of the air around it, even during daylight. The team prepared three samples, each with aluminum foil laid over thermal insulation. Researchers covered one sample with the experimental paint and another with a commercial cool-roof paint. They left the third sample uncoated.

Thermometers attached to each sample recorded temperatures from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. over the 28-day test period.consistently kept its test surface below ambient air temperature. The commercial paint gave the team a benchmark for how the new formulation performed alongside an existing product designed to limit heat absorption. Running the comparison outdoors allowed the researchers to observe the samples under changing daytime conditions.

“Previous external studies only tested the paint in an indoor controlled setting. That is not where you need cooling. Our paint has been proven to work in the field, and now that we have achieved success, we are working to make it commercially available,”The team has filed a provisional patent application and is developing a transparent protective layer that could help the paint withstand wind and rain.

The challenge is to shield the coating from the elements while preserving its ability to reflect sunlight and release heat. Goswami expects commercial buildings to be among the first to use the paint, with homes potentially following. The outdoor trial tested coated samples rather than full roofs. The next question is how much cooling energy the paint could save on an occupied building, where insulation, local weather, and air conditioning use all affect the result.

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That will determine how much the drop in surface temperature can translate into reduced energy bills. Atharva is a full-time content writer with a post-graduate degree in media & amp; entertainment and a graduate degree in electronics & telecommunications. He has written in the sports and technology domains respectively. In his leisure time, Atharva loves learning about digital marketing and watching soccer matches.

His main goal behind joining Interesting Engineering is to learn more about how the recent technological advancements are helping human beings on both societal and individual levels in their daily lives.