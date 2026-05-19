Selena Gomez Stuns in London Amid Husband's Candid Revelations About Her Diet

From a high-fashion appearance in Mayfair to surprising admissions about her love for junk food, explore Selena Gomez's latest outing and her ongoing journey with health and wellness.

Selena Gomez recently captured the attention of onlookers in London, where she showcased a stunning blend of modern elegance and vintage charm. Stepping out for a midday meal, the 33-year-old star embraced a retro chic aesthetic that seemed to transport the streets of Mayfair back to the Jazz Age.

She wore a sleek, fitted gown characterized by its shimmering fringe that cascaded down the length of the garment, creating a dynamic effect with every movement. To complete the flapper-inspired look, she swept her hair back in a tight, polished style that highlighted her striking facial features, which were further enhanced by a bold makeup choice and elegant drop earrings. Her destination was Gymkhana, an upscale Indian restaurant known for its exclusivity and refined atmosphere.

Interestingly, this particular venue had recently hosted another high-profile couple, Taylor Swift and her fiancé Travis Kelce, adding a layer of celebrity synergy to the location. Amidst the glamour, rumors have circulated regarding the dynamics between the two pop stars, specifically concerning reports that Gomez may have declined requests to serve as a bridesmaid for Swift's upcoming nuptials, adding a touch of drama to her sophisticated outing.

While her fashion choices remained impeccable, recent revelations about her personal habits have sparked conversation. During a private taping of the Goop Podcast in West Hollywood, Selena's husband, Benny Blanco, shared some candid and surprising details about her eating habits. Speaking before a live audience of fans, Blanco remarked that Gomez essentially has the diet of a five year old child, claiming that she tends to eat whatever is bad for your diet.

He specifically pointed to burgers and fries as some of her favorite indulgences and revealed a surprising penchant for fast food during the early morning hours. In one instance, Blanco recalled walking in at 6:45 in the morning to find her eating from Jack in the Box, a popular American chain often criticized for its nutritional value. This admission prompted a shocked reaction from the podcast host, Gwyneth Paltrow, who noted that such choices are certainly not Goop approved.

Blanco mentioned that the only healthy option he can successfully encourage her to eat is from Goop Kitchen, Paltrow's own healthy takeout venture. Even then, Gomez's approach to health food is selective; Blanco noted that when she orders a Chinese chicken salad, she meticulously picks out all the toppings and leaves the lettuce and greens behind for him to finish.

This struggle with nutrition is not a new development for the singer, as her history with health has been quite complex. Years ago, in 2011, Gomez faced a serious health crisis that led to her hospitalization for malnourishment, a direct result of a diet heavily reliant on junk food. At the time, she admitted that while she did eat, she simply did not eat right, expressing her deep love for movie snacks like M&Ms, Kit Kats, Snickers, and Goobers.

Her affinity for fast food remained consistent, and she previously shared her specific Jack in the Box order with Gordon Ramsay, which included tacos, egg rolls, curly fries, and a chicken sandwich. Beyond her dietary preferences, Gomez has fought a long and public battle with lupus, an autoimmune disease that causes significant inflammation throughout the body and leads to fluctuations in her weight.

The severity of her condition was highlighted in 2017 when her close friend, Francia Raisa, donated a kidney to her to help manage the health complications caused by the disease. Despite these challenges and a history of poor eating habits, Gomez has made significant strides in recent years. Since finding love with Benny Blanco and prioritizing her well-being, she has focused on a more balanced lifestyle.

She now utilizes a home gym and works with a personal trainer, incorporating high-intensity interval training and barre classes into her routine to maintain her health and fitness





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Selena Gomez Benny Blanco Celebrity Health Fashion Lifestyle

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cate Blanchett and Selena Gomez Set to Star in Brady Corbet’s New ‘X-Rated’ EpicCate Blanchett and Selena Gomez are set to star in Brady Corbet's new 'X-rated' film.

Read more »

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Perfect the Metallic Wedding Guest Dress FormulaThe pop stars are taking the guess work out of summer wedding guest shopping.

Read more »

Cate Blanchett To Star in Selena Gomez's X-Rated MovieCate Blanchett joins Selena Gomez and Michael Fassbender in The Brutalist director's upcoming X-Rated movie.

Read more »

Benny Blanco is ‘not allowed’ to discuss sex life with Selena Gomez publiclyBlanco’s revelation made his podcast co-host Lil Dicky question if Gomez made him sign an NDA.

Read more »