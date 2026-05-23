Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short enjoyed a sightseeing trip to the top of the London Eye, then moved on to film the upcoming sixth season of Only Murders In The Building alongside cast members Da'Vine Joy Randolph and John Hoffman. In other news, Gomez's solo ventures are ongoing, with a provocative new film titled The Origin of the World directed by Brady Corbet. Additionally, Gomez's career seems to be taking bold shifts, distancing herself from her Disney Channel image, while her recent projects include the crime comedy Only Murders In The Building. Gomez, Martin, and Short joined the crew to film scenes in the Notting Hill area of London, with a cameo from Sir Derek Jacobi.

Selena Gomez , Steve Martin , and Martin Short enjoyed a sightseeing trip to the top of the London Eye , then went on to film the upcoming sixth season of Only Murders In The Building alongside cast members Da'Vine Joy Randolph and John Hoffman.

The pair are in the UK as a team, with Gomez's solo ventures between filming commitments. Gomez is attached to Brady Corbet's X-rated feature film, titled The Origin of the World, with Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender also attached, while Corbet's latest project, The Brutalist, was an Oscar contender. Gomez has been exploring bold career moves, distancing herself from her Disney Channel image





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Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short enjoy sightseeing at London Eye, then film for Only Murders In The Building, while Gomez's career takes bold pivot.Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short enjoyed a sightseeing trip to the top of the London Eye, then moved on to film the upcoming sixth season of Only Murders In The Building alongside cast members Da'Vine Joy Randolph and John Hoffman. In other news, Gomez's solo ventures are ongoing, with a provocative new film titled The Origin of the World directed by Brady Corbet. Additionally, Gomez's career seems to be taking bold shifts, distancing herself from her Disney Channel image, while her recent projects include the crime comedy Only Murders In The Building. Gomez, Martin, and Short joined the crew to film scenes in the Notting Hill area of London, with a cameo from Sir Derek Jacobi.

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