Selena Gomez Shares Intimate Photo with Husband Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and her husband Benny Blanco are giving fans a glimpse into their loved-up relationship. The couple recently tied the knot eight months ago and are currently enjoying a romantic getaway in London.

Selena Gomez , who is currently in London filming her hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, took to Instagram Stories to share an intimate photo with husband Benny Blanco .

The 33-year-old multihyphenate lamented, 'I miss my love.

' She wrapped her arms around Blanco, 38, in the sweet photo as she hugged him from behind. Gomez, who tied the knot with the music producer eight months ago, was clad in an off-the-shoulder black gown in the undated image. Her husband lovingly gripped her forearm and blew a kiss in the snapshot, which gave fans a glimpse into their loved-up relationship. The lovebirds confirmed their relationship in December 2023 and got engaged a year later.

Blanco took to his Instagram Story to share a photo of him and his wife enjoying a romantic stroll on the beach to commemorate their one-month anniversary in October. The loved-up newlyweds held hands as they were captured walking in the sand. And in November 2025, the pop star told music journalist Zane Lowe that marriage 'has been such a dream so far.

' She added, 'And I know it'll come with ebbs and flows, but the most beautiful person I could do that with. ' The couple tied the knot eight months ago. Gomez and Blanco exchanged vows on September 27 in Santa Barbara. The actress and her Hulu co-stars are currently in the capital of England - far from Gomez and Blanco's Los Angeles home base - as they film the forthcoming sixth season of their wildly successful series.

Only Murders In The Building began airing in 2021 and has become critically acclaimed, as well as a hit with viewers. The show has also garnered a number of award nominations over the years, including an Emmy nod for Outstanding Comedy Series. Gomez and Blanco's relationship has been a subject of interest among fans, with many admiring their love and commitment to each other.

Blanco affectionately captioned a post-wedding Instagram photo last year, collecting over 12 million likes, 'I married a real life Disney princess.

' Gomez and Blanco are currently enjoying a romantic getaway in London, away from the chaos of their busy schedules





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