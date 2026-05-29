Selena Gomez Shares Intimate Photo with Husband Benny Blanco from London Film Set

Selena Gomez posted a heartfelt Instagram Story photo embracing her husband Benny Blanco while filming Only Murders in the Building in London. The image underscores their close bond amid her temporary relocation for the show's sixth season. Details on their recent marriage, social media tributes, and the series' ongoing success are included.

Selena Gomez , the 33-year-old multihyphenate currently filming the sixth season of her hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building in London, shared an intimate photo with her husband, music producer Benny Blanco , via Instagram Stories on Thursday.

In the undated snapshot, Gomez, clad in an off-the-shoulder black gown, wraps her arms around Blanco from behind, embracing him tightly. Blanco, 38, lovingly grips her forearm and blows a kiss, offering fans a tender glimpse into their relationship. The couple, who married eight months ago on September 27 in Santa Barbara, have frequently expressed their affection on social media.

Following their wedding, Blanco captioned a post with I married a real life Disney princess, a post that amassed over 12 million likes. They confirmed their relationship in December 2023 and became engaged a year later, with Gomez showcasing her estimated $1 million diamond ring and writing Forever starts now on social media.

Blanco shared a romantic beach stroll photo for their one-month anniversary, and in November 2025, Gomez reflected to music journalist Zane Lowe that marriage has been such a dream so far, adding that despite future ebbs and flows, she is with the most beautiful person she could do that with. The actress's current location in London, far from the couple's Los Angeles home base, separates them temporarily as she works on Only Murders in the Building.

Her co-star Steve Martin recently shared an update on Instagram, noting the cast filming in London, including Gomez, himself, and others like Marty Short, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and John Hoffman. Only Murders in the Building, which premiered in 2021, has garnered critical acclaim, a loyal viewership, and numerous award nominations, including an Emmy nod for Outstanding Comedy Series





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