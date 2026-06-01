Selena Gomez's Woven Mary Jane Flats and Katie Holmes' Velvet Staple Define Effortless Summer Style

Selena Gomez showcases the versatility of white woven Mary Jane flats during her London trip, while Katie Holmes is celebrated for her repeat-wear of classic red velvet flats. Both styles emphasize comfort, artisanal details, and timeless appeal for warm-weather wardrobes.

During her recent trip to London, Selena Gomez was spotted multiple times wearing a chic and comfortable footwear choice: white woven Mary Jane ballet flats.

The closed-toe shoes featured a classic silhouette with capped toes and were distinguished by their woven texture and large gold buckles on the straps. This style is reminiscent of designs from DV Dolce Vita, which emphasize an open woven pattern and thick buckled straps. A sheer fabric lining ensures breathability in warmer weather while shielding the feet from dust and dirt.

Gomez paired the flats with an elegant monochrome outfit, complemented by oval-shaped sunglasses, sleek gold hoop earrings, and a brown leather crossbody bag with a matching buckle detail. Her overall look was effortlessly polished, showcasing how these flats can serve as a versatile foundation for both casual and slightly elevated ensembles.

The white color, in particular, helps to elongate the legs when worn with white jeans or trousers, and also creates a fresh, coordinated appearance when matched with dresses, shorts, or skirts in similar light shades. The flat sole, smooth fit, and secure upper straps make these Mary Janes a practical slip-on option that stays comfortably in place, adding a subtle preppy undertone to any outfit.

Their ventilated design and artisanal woven finish make them suitable for wear from summer through fall, whether for travel or everyday styling. In related fashion commentary, actress Katie Holmes is noted for her consistent and repeat use of a capsule wardrobe staple: her signature red velvet flats from Le Monde Béryl, specifically the Velveteen Mary Jane model.

Holmes has been photographed by paparazzi countless times in these shoes, underscoring their enduring appeal and her preference for timeless, comfortable pieces that transcend seasonal trends





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Selena Gomez Katie Holmes Mary Jane Flats Woven Shoes White Sneakers Red Velvet Summer Fashion Effortless Style Capsule Wardrobe

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rah Rah for Raffia: How to Wear This Summer Staple the Street Style WayJane Birkin made this humble material symbolic of sunny days.

Read more »

The Cat Bin Lady: How a Single Mistake Changed Mary Bale's Life ForeverMary Bale's infamous act of discarding a cat in a wheelie bin in 2010 sparked international outrage and earned her the nickname 'Cat Bin Lady'. The Daily Mail's investigation has revealed that Bale has become a recluse, with many new neighbors having no idea they live next door to someone who, in 2010, was an international pariah and is still remembered as such.

Read more »

Jane the Virgin: A Perfect Binge-Watch Combining Over-the-Top Drama and Heartfelt Family StoryAn in-depth look at the CW series Jane the Virgin, exploring its unique blend of telenovela-style melodrama, self-aware humor, and heartfelt intergenerational family dynamics that make it a perfect binge-watch even years after its conclusion.

Read more »

Andersonville's Mary Mother of God Parish opens new heritage room, archive, and libraryThe space is meant to honor the three parishes and also highlight the city's rich Catholic history, especially with a Chicago-born pope.

Read more »