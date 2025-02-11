Selena Gomez's Springy Bob Steals the Show at Santa Barbara Film Festival

Selena Gomez's effortless, wavy bob is the perfect embodiment of spring. The starlet sported the chic hairstyle at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's Virtuosos Awards ceremony, paired with a simple yet elegant white minidress. This isn't the first time Gomez has wowed us with her short-hair game this awards season, but her latest look is definitely a standout.

Selena Gomez channeled spring vibes at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's Virtuosos Awards ceremony. The American actor's soft, wavy bob was the epitome of springtime elegance. Gomez collaborated with her frequent hairstylist, Renato Campora, to create the effortless look. Her natural waves cascaded in easy, casual bends, starting at the arch of her brow and flowing downwards in subtle, flipped-out ends.

The fluffy, soft texture perfectly complemented her adorable white Magda Butrym minidress.The rest of Gomez's festival look was equally fresh and unfussy. Makeup artist Hung Vanngo accentuated her skin with a peachy palette on her cheeks and lips, while manicurist Tom Bachik opted for a simple nude pink polish on her nails, a shade she's been favoring lately. This minimalist approach aligned with Gomez's recent beauty trends, showcasing a natural, effortless radiance. This isn't the first time Gomez has rocked a chic bob this awards season. She's been experimenting with various short hairstyles, including a trendy flippy bob, a shiny, sculptural style, and an Old Hollywood-inspired pageboy bob. With the Oscars on the horizon, we eagerly anticipate what hairdo Gomez will choose for the grand event. Will she continue to embrace her bob, opt for an updo, or perhaps add length with extensions? One thing's for sure, we'll be watching closely





