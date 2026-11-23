Selena Gomez cheekily reacted to Martin Short bringing up Meryl Streep in a conversation about Only Murders in the Building guest stars, two years after the pair sparked romance rumors.

FYC event in Hollywood Nov. 19, Gomez cheekily jumped in while Short detailed his awe of working with Streep, as well asTo which Short wiped his eyes adding, “I know.

”Of course, romance rumors have been stirring between Short and Streep since 2024, when they appeared to be getting closer after Streep joined the series the year prior, particularly following a cozy night out at the Golden Globes.

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“The first day of shooting with her, I was going to work, and—you know, I'm not new to show business,” Short told"She said, ‘Okay, my nerves are to half,’” he recalled. “I went, ‘Oh, okay, that's pretty cool. Maybe that's why you're the greatest actress, because you've never taken anything for granted. ’”costars may have found love onscreen, but that's where it stayed.

Despite the onslaught of dating rumors amid their 2023 press tour, the pair emphasized that their relationship was strictly platonic.in April 2024.

"Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry. That's people wanting what's on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit—and it worked wonderfully. Sydney is very smart.

"at the time, though they split in March 2025 after seven years together—asserted that she and Powell didn't play up their chemistry ahead of the rom-com's release. "Glen and I genuinely care for each other and have a love and respect for one another," the actress emphasized. "I love being with him. And I think people just truly saw a really beautiful pairing.

"20th anniversary special, Watson shared that as a child she "fell in love" with Felton while on the set of their first film together,"I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet, it was No. 7, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day," she said during the reunion. "He was three years above me and so for him he was like, 'You're like my little sister.

'" Shortly after the special premiered, fans of the series quickly took to the Internet to share their wish for the longtime friends to become something more. , Watson addressed the online reaction and put any potential dating rumors to rest.

"We speak most weeks," she said, "and we just think it's sweet. "reunion, Aniston and Schwimmer—who played one of TV's most beloved couples—explained that art reflected real life a bit during the show's first season. "At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary," Schwimmer said. "We respected that.

" Aniston added, "Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television. ' And sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. " So, instead of having a romance IRL, she explained that they "just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.

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"Arguably one of the most iconic pairings in movie history, fans have shipped Leo and Kate together since 1996's Titanic . Still, they never let go of their friendship, with Winslet tellingFrom walking the red carpet together at the 1998 Golden Globes to watching DiCaprio blow kisses to Winslet during her emotional 2009 Golden Globes speech, it's so evident that the feelings between the besties have only continued to grow over the past two decades, iceberg be damned.

Still, it was clear that the costars had a close bond, with Gaga revealing that she had an "instant connection" with Cooper that came "the second that I saw him.

" Of course, that closeness was on full display when the pair took to the Oscars stage in 2019, hand-in-hand, to perform their Best Song-winning number, "Shallow," just days after Gaga ended her engagement. The Hollywood Reporter"They kind of fall in love in that scene in the film," he explained.

"It's that explosive moment that happens to them on a stage in front of thousands of people…It would have been so weird if we were both on stools facing the audience. "Gaga isn't the first costar Cooper has been romantically linked to in the press, with his onscreen dynamic with Lawrence in movies such asin 2015, "When are you two gonna have sex? Everyone is waiting for that.

" The actor was quick to respond, "Never. It's just not the way we are together.

"together in 1994, rumors have raced over the decades that Bullock and Reeves had an off-screen romance. Alas, it was never meant to me, with Sandra denying the two were ever a couple in an interview with"Nope...but who knows? ," she said.

"Keanu's a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he's ever dated. I don't think there's anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe we could have survived. I don't know.

But we didn't have to survive anything. We just get to grow up together on parallel roads and tip our hats and meet for a dinner and try to work together. And the longer time goes on, the more in awe I am of the human being. Would I have been able to say that if he had dumped me and made me angry?

Probably not.

", she casually mentioned to her costar that she'd never had champagne and truffles. A few days later, she told the outlet, Reeves hand-delivered those two items , explaining, "I just thought you might want to try champagne and truffles, to see what it's like.

"star revealed how much Gosling meant to her and his impact on her life and career. Calling him a "dear, wonderful friend," Stone said, "I can't even imagine what my life would be without Ryan. She then added, "He's so special. It makes me emotional.

"debuted in 2016, Stone joked around about the number of films she's done with Gosling, telling E! News, "He has a restraining order against me now.

" "Restraining order" aside, Gosling said it was "great to work" with Emma, explaining, "I think it brings the best out of because you know one another, and you are able to help each other in a way that you can't if you're strangers. "are one of the most beloved TV couples of all-time, with fans rooting for the Dunder Mifflin employees to be together throughout the NBC hit's nine-year run.

"There's like a real part of me that is Pam and a real part of him that's Jim and those parts of us were genuinely in love with one another," Fischer explained. "But in real life we aren't totally Pam and totally Jim, so in real life we're not the perfect match…he was like a type of spouse that I had for a long time, he was my partner and we will always be close because of it.

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", "I think we both feel it's such an honor to be a part of that relationship. As far as how she was quoted about saying we were 'genuinely in love,' I think that was taken wildly out of context and I feel bad for her.

", but the pair gained a rapid number of fans rooting for them to find each other IRL after the 2006 rom-com. But it never happened. Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show in October 2020, McConaughey revealed it simply never appealed to him to date one of his famous costars.

"I've always tried to keep it professional and the people I worked with, I must say, did it well," he shared. "Maybe we had certain crushes on each other at certain times but we always just kept it professional. ", gushing public speeches and the fact that George has lent out his coveted Lake Como home to the Roberts-Moder family for anniversary celebrations. NBD!

Along with the ball dropping on New Year's Eve, you can always count on people wondering if the best friends andWhen Cohen appeared on Howard Stern's radio show, he was asked, "What is it about Anderson Cooper that keeps you from falling in love with him?

" Thehost replied, "I just think it's not what our relationship is based on. We're just friends. That's not a part of it. I think, at this point, we know each other too well.

We're not attracted to each other in that way.

""You know when straight people know two gay guys, they're like, 'Oh, you guys should meet,'" Cooper said onin 2017, adding that when the two had a phone call to schedule the date, he "knew within 45 seconds I was never going on a date with Andy Cohen. " He explained that Cohen "violated" a cardinal rule" when it comes to dating the CNN host: He asked about Anderson's mother,"Zooey and I just think it's funny," he said of fans wanting them to be together.

"It is funny. We've been friends for 10 years.

", there was speculation that he was involved with their mutual best friend Tisdale. His 2006 guest appearance as her love interest onEfron and Tisdale still remain close to this day, with the latter calling him her "brother/best friend," though she did pick him as her worst onscreen kiss in an interview with"It was the worst because he is like my brother," Tisdale explained.

"At the time, he was used to acting on Warner Brothers, which is CW, and we were on Disney Channel. " She then called him out for trying to kiss her "with his tongue," prompting her to tell him, "'Get away from me! '" "I closed my mouth so fast. I was like, 'This is Disney Channel, we don't kiss like that on Disney Channel!

'" Tisdale recalled. "It's just weird when you're so close to somebody, we'd already done a movie, I'd known him for years before,'" she said. "'That is why it was the worst, it's just we're too close. '" characters Chad and Taylor were teen sweethearts, Bleu and Coleman left the Disney franchise with a lifelong friendship.

The duo reunited onscreen in the 2021 Lifetime Christmas movie, A Christmas Dance Reunion, with Bleu writing on Instagram, "After 13 years it felt like coming home working and dancing with again. Starring in a Christmas movie has always been a dream of mine, but never in a million years did I think I'd get to share the screen with one of my favorite people.

"had, and Leo and Kate, and Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, and all of these different couples that we've seen in movie after movie together. I really feel like we have that potential as well and I'd like to see that happen.

", Duchovny admitted that he often fought with Anderson during the series' initial eight-year run because, "Familiarity breeds contempt. It's nothing to do with the other person. We used to argue about nothing. We couldn't stand the sight of each other.

" That didn't stop fans from wanting Mulder and Scully to get together, both on-screen and off, with a photo from their May 2021 lunch date going viral, much to Duchovny's amusement.. "I was told there was a big reaction to it! I never get that stuff, but it's really cool that people are interested after all these years.

", the superhero costars have never hooked up IRL. But Evans and Johansson have developed a deep comfort level with each other over the years.in March 2020, "and being able to have a kind of intimacy with them that I think you get from just spending a lot of time with somebody and knowing their soft underbelly. "