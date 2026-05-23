Selena Gomez Joins Only Murders Cast in London for New Season Filming

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short are filming the sixth season of their Hulu series 'Only Murders in the Building' in London. The trio is also seen with other cast members and a cameo appearance from Sir Derek George Jacobi.

Selena Gomez joined her Only Murders In The Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short for a sightseeing trip in London on Friday. The actress, 33, smiled alongside Steve, 80, and Martin, 76, for a trip up the London Eye while making the most of their time in the UK.

The trio are in the capital as they film for the forthcoming sixth season of the Hulu series. Sharing the update to his Instagram, Steve wrote: 'Here are Selena, Marty, and I hard at work in London on Only Murders in the Whatever.

' Other snaps showed the trio alongside Da'Vine Joy Randolph and John Hoffman who also star in the series. This week, the actors were seen on set in the Notting Hill area of London as they filmed scenes for the latest instalment. Selena Gomez joined her Only Murders In The Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short as they went sightseeing in London on Friday.

Other snaps showed the trio alongside Da'Vine Joy Randolph as they film for the forthcoming sixth season of the Hulu series At one point, Sir Derek George Jacobi was also seen on set while making a cameo in the show. During another moment, Short walked alongside Gomez as she pulled a small suitcase behind her down Portobello Road. Only Murders In The Building first began airing in 2021 and has received positive reception from fans as well as critics.

The show has also garnered a number of award nominations over the years such as an Emmy nod for Outstanding Comedy Series. Elsewhere, Selena is making one of her boldest career pivots yet, with a provocative new film that's a far cry from her Disney Channel days. The actress is said to be attached to director Brady Corbet's next project - an ambitious X-rated feature, according to Variety.

Corbet, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind The Brutalist, is reportedly assembling an A-list cast, with Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender also linked to the film. Blanchett herself recently dropped a major hint at the Cannes Film Festival, saying she is 'about to work with Brady Corbet on a film,' while Fassbender’s involvement was revealed just days earlier, per the outlet.

This week, the actors were seen on set in the Notting Hill area of London as they filmed scenes for the latest instalment (pictured with John Hoffman) The project, rumored to be titled The Origin of the World, is said to unfold largely in the 1970s, with Corbet previously teasing its 'X-rated content' in a 2025 interview. He also hinted the film could stretch to around four hours, revealing at the Storyhouse Screenwriting Festival in Dublin that the script runs to roughly 200 pages.

Corbet's The Brutalist already raised eyebrows with a 165-page script and a sprawling three-and-a-half-hour runtime - but this new project looks set to push things even further.

'The film spans from the 19th century into the present day - it’s just predominantly focused on the 70s. The film is really, really genre-defying,' Corbett said in 2025, per Variety. In keeping with its outsized ambition, the production is also reportedly being shot using rare eight-perf 65mm cameras. The project will mark Corbet's fourth feature as a director, following The Childhood of a Leader, Vox Lux, and last year's Oscar contender The Brutalist.

Behind the scenes, he also continues to collaborate with Mona Fastvold, having produced her film The Testament of Ann Lee. The edgy new role may not come as a total surprise to fans who have watched Gomez steadily distance herself from the squeaky-clean Disney image that first made her famous





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