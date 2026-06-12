Selena Gomez hits back at claims she ‘insulted’ BFF Taylor Swift with eyebrow-raising comment

Gomez previously posted that she was heartbroken over the Spurs’ loss, while her bestie celebrated the Knicks’ win courtside.

Selena Gomez hit back at claims she “insulted” her BFF Taylor Swift with a shady social media comment following the “woke up and was sent so many texts,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories Thursday.

“I would never insult my friends nor was it an insult. ”Selena Gomez hit back at claims she “insulted” her BFF Taylor Swift with some shady social media comments following the Knicks’ big win. On Thursday, the actress explained why she commented “lol” on a pic of her bestie celebrating the Knicks’ win, which many fans thought was shady.

“Believe it or not I do have other friends in my life. But quickly forget that most assume otherwise,” Gomez noted.

“Second I bet my friends on the game,” Gomez continued. “The friends in the text chain I posted. I lost but was poking at my opponents, my friends. Believe it or not I do have other friends in my life.

But quickly forget that most assume otherwise. ”express her “heartbreak”“I would never insult my friends nor was it an insult. The comment was a reaction to the first slide on the page,” she explained on her Instagram Stories. After the NY-based team beat the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA finals, the Texas native took to social media to say he was heartbroken over the loss, as seen above.

“Happy for NY but my heart breaks just a lil lol,” the actress wrote beneath a throwback picture of her rocking a Spurs jersey. However, a second post from Gomez raised some eyebrows when she wrote, “Mad respect for the game!! Congrats to the peeps that represent! What a comeback.

So funny how some are all the sudden fans though lol. ”But a second Instagram Stories post raised eyebrows when she wrote, “So funny how some are all the sudden fans though lol. ”Many fans thought she was referring to Swift since she isn’t a native New Yorker, unlike many of the other A-listers who sat in celebrity row.

Many fans thought she was shading Swift, who was born in Pennsylvania and raised in Tennessee, unlike many of the A-listers sitting in celebrity row who are native New Yorkers.11An insider exclusively told Page Six, “She’s a huge fan of the Knicks and really wants to be there to support them. ”But Charlamagne tha God lashed out at the pop star following her appearance at the NBA Finals showdown because she’s not from New York.

But Charlamagne tha God lashed out at the pop star for her appearance at the NBA Finals showdown because she’s not from New York.

“Why is Taylor Swift a New York Knicks fan? ” the “Breakfast Club” host questioned during Thursday’s radio broadcast.

“How did this happen? ” Co-DJ Envy sarcastically chimed in, “You’re from Reading, Pennsylvania. Stay down there with the 76ers. ”Selena Gomez hit back at claims she"insulted" her BFF Taylor Swift with some shady social media comments following the Knicks' big win.

On Thursday, the actress explained why she commented"lol" on a pic of her bestie celebrating the Knicks' win, which many fans thought was shady.

"Believe it or not I do have other friends in my life. But quickly forget that most assume otherwise," Gomez noted.

"I would never insult my friends nor was it an insult. The comment was a reaction to the first slide on the page," she explained on her Instagram Stories. After the NY-based team beat the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA finals, the Texas native took to social media to say he was heartbroken over the loss, as seen above.

But a second Instagram Stories post raised eyebrows when she wrote,"So funny how some are all the sudden fans though lol.

"Many fans thought she was referring to Swift since she isn't a native New Yorker, unlike many of the other A-listers who sat in celebrity row. An insider exclusively told Page Six, “She’s a huge fan of the Knicks and really wants to be there to support them. ”But Charlamagne tha God lashed out at the pop star for her appearance at the NBA Finals showdown because she's not from New York.





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