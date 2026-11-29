From molten silver to a smoky take on the classic Christmas red, Selena Gomez is working her way through winter’s biggest nail trends.

Selena Gomez was never going to settle on a singular, signature manicure for the holiday season. The actor, singer, and Rare Beauty founder has barely made it through Thanksgiving weekend and already has enough nail inspiration to see us through to the new year.

In a recent dispatch from her camera roll, shared on Instagram, Gomez ticked off three of winter’s biggest manicure trends in one fell swoop. First, there was a return to the, with her elongated, almond-shaped nails in a translucent, milky pink. A set to see you through from a plethora of parties to your pajamas come Christmas morning.

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Then came what Gomez’s longtime nail artisthas christened the “smoky red hot mani. ” Worn with a sculptural black blazer and a tousled bob, the saturated red set is a little moodier than your classic candy cane color, without veering into the still-trending Bordeaux manicure vibe. And for those who like a little more razzle-dazzle with their festive glam? Gomez also showed off a liquidy metallic silver set, lending her nails an almost molten quality.