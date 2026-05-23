Selena Gomez: From Barney to X-rated film, she's making strategic moves in Tinseltown

After starring in children's shows like Barney and appearing on Disney Channel, Selena Gomez is making provocative and edgier roles, reminiscent of controversial projects from her past. She's aiming to be no longer typecast and challenged to grow and showcase her acting abilities with her choice of projects.

Selena Gomez 's latest role places her in a four-hour, X-rated film. Sources reveal the writing was clearly on the wall for the former Disney darling, as she pursued more daring projects to grow in her career.

With the upcoming release, fans are expecting it to be in the vein of Brady Corbet's cult classic Boogie Nights, which received three Oscar nominations. Gomez's previous roles have been largely cookie-cutter and people seem to forget her role in the risky film Spring Breakers. Her latest role sees her playing a role that diverges from her wholesome origins, as she aims to be a 'substance' actress.

She also admitted to feeling liberated from the Disney system and wants to be the best role model she can be, disclosing complicated and ugly aspects of herself. Her strategic moves in Tinseltown's fickle landscape may extend her career





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Selena Gomez Daring Role Controversial Projects Disney Actor Stardom Pressures Child Star Role Model Struggles With Authenticity Filmmaker Critics Oscar

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Selena Gomez: From Barney to X-rated film, she's making strategic moves in TinseltownAfter starring in children's shows like Barney and appearing on Disney Channel, Selena Gomez is making provocative and edgier roles, reminiscent of controversial projects from her past. She's aiming to be no longer typecast and challenged to grow and showcase her acting abilities with her choice of projects.

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Selena Gomez Joins Only Murders Cast in London for New Season FilmingSelena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short are filming the sixth season of their Hulu series 'Only Murders in the Building' in London. The trio is also seen with other cast members and a cameo appearance from Sir Derek George Jacobi.

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Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short enjoy sightseeing at London Eye, then film for Only Murders In The Building, while Gomez's career takes bold pivot.Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short enjoyed a sightseeing trip to the top of the London Eye, then moved on to film the upcoming sixth season of Only Murders In The Building alongside cast members Da'Vine Joy Randolph and John Hoffman. In other news, Gomez's solo ventures are ongoing, with a provocative new film titled The Origin of the World directed by Brady Corbet. Additionally, Gomez's career seems to be taking bold shifts, distancing herself from her Disney Channel image, while her recent projects include the crime comedy Only Murders In The Building. Gomez, Martin, and Short joined the crew to film scenes in the Notting Hill area of London, with a cameo from Sir Derek Jacobi.

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Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short enjoy sightseeing at London Eye, then film for Only Murders In The Building, while Gomez's career takes bold pivot.Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short enjoyed a sightseeing trip to the top of the London Eye, then moved on to film the upcoming sixth season of Only Murders In The Building alongside cast members Da'Vine Joy Randolph and John Hoffman. In other news, Gomez's solo ventures are ongoing, with a provocative new film titled The Origin of the World directed by Brady Corbet. Additionally, Gomez's career seems to be taking bold shifts, distancing herself from her Disney Channel image, while her recent projects include the crime comedy Only Murders In The Building. Gomez, Martin, and Short joined the crew to film scenes in the Notting Hill area of London, with a cameo from Sir Derek Jacobi.

Read more »