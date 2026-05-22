Selena Gomez: From Barney to X-rated film, she's making strategic moves in Tinseltown

After starring in children's shows like Barney and appearing on Disney Channel, Selena Gomez is making provocative and edgier roles, reminiscent of controversial projects from her past. She's aiming to be no longer typecast and challenged to grow and showcase her acting abilities with her choice of projects.

Selena Gomez 's latest role places her in a four-hour, X-rated film. Sources reveal the writing was clearly on the wall for the former Disney darling, as she pursued more daring projects to grow in her career.

With the upcoming release, fans are expecting it to be in the vein of Brady Corbet's cult classic Boogie Nights, which received three Oscar nominations. Gomez's previous roles have been largely cookie-cutter and people seem to forget her role in the risky film Spring Breakers. Her latest role sees her playing a role that diverges from her wholesome origins, as she aims to be a 'substance' actress.

She also admitted to feeling liberated from the Disney system and wants to be the best role model she can be, disclosing complicated and ugly aspects of herself. Her strategic moves in Tinseltown's fickle landscape may extend her career





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Selena Gomez Daring Role Controversial Projects Disney Actor Stardom Pressures Child Star Role Model Struggles With Authenticity Filmmaker Critics Oscar

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