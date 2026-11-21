The actress paired a velvet mini dress with sheer tights before changing into a Khaite skirt suit while promoting “Only Murders in the Building.'.

a reason to break out one of the season’s go-to fabrics. The actress arrived at “Jimmy Kimmel Live! ” in a blackFor her arrival, Gomez went with a fitted, long-sleeved mini with a high neckline that featured an attached black satin scarf knotted at the side of her neck.

She paired the dress with sheer black tights and pointed-toe pumps, along withGomez also carried JW PEI’s Delphine Faux Suede Top Handle Bag, a small rectangular style with a short handle and metallic hardware. As for her glam, she kept her dark hair in a slicked-back, center-parted bun and opted for a pop of color with her glossy red manicure. The look was styled by.

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She wore a cropped jacket with exaggerated, squared-off shoulders, a high collar and a concealed front fastening. The matching midi-length pencil skirt fell below her knees and featured a sultry slit up the front. She also ditched the tights for her departure, pairing the skirt suit with glossy black pointed-toe slingbacks.

She kept the same JW Pei bag, which happens to currently be on sale on the brand’s website for $87, in tow for the departure look.in January, she wore a custom Chanel bustier gown with more than 200 flowers made from feathers, organza and silk chiffon around the neckline. Khaite is familiar territory, too.

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In September, she wore a fitted black leather jacket and matching pencil skirt from the New York label for dinner at San Vicente Bungalows in Los Angeles back in September. She’s also worn accessories from the label in the past, including acostar Martin Short to promote the Hulu comedy’s sixth season, which takes Mabel, Charles and Oliver to London. The new installment premieres Dec. 8.

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