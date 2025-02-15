Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco to Include Hora in their Jewish-Inspired Wedding

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, an engaged couple, are planning their wedding with a blend of both their cultural backgrounds. While Gomez will not be converting to Judaism, the couple will incorporate Jewish traditions, like the hora, into their ceremony.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are preparing for their upcoming wedding, and while Gomez isn't planning on converting to Judaism, they plan to incorporate some Jewish traditions into their big day. One such tradition will be the hora, a joyous circle dance. When asked if they'd have it at their wedding, Blanco enthusiastically responded, 'Of course we will.' Gomez added, 'I don’t think I’ll be doing that,' referring to conversion. 'Not that it’s bad.

'The couple, who announced their engagement last month, celebrated their first Christmas as fiancés together. Blanco was even seen out on the dance floor doing the hora to 'Hava Nagila.' The duo is committed to raising their children with both their values and morals, hoping they'll 'turn out good,' as Gomez put it. Gomez has embraced Jewish traditions in the past, showing a willingness to integrate them into her life. While she doesn't share Blanco's faith, she's clearly open to celebrating aspects of his culture. The couple is currently enjoying the present moment and focusing on their happiness together, with no concrete plans for a destination wedding just yet





