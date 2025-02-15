Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Spill Engagement Details and Date-Night Style Secrets

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are celebrating Valentine’s Day with a new album and their first joint interview, where they open up about their love story, engagement ring, and date night preferences.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are celebrating Valentine's Day with a new album and their first joint interview, published on Friday, February 14, where they shared intimate details about how they met and fell in love — as well as their love of date-night dressing, among other things.

Gomez, 32, and Blanco, 36, sat down with stylist and editor-in-chief of Interview magazine, Mel Ottenberg, for a casual chat at Benny’s home, and within seconds of arrival, the conversation quickly shifted to Gomez’s engagement ring. After all, at 8 carats, it’s impossible not to notice. Ottenberg’s first question was: “Thanks for having me over to your house, Benny. Wait, Selena, can I see your ring?” Gomez and Blanco were both quick to gush about the sparkler. “She’s just — ” Gomez began, before Blanco added, “She’s spectacular.” By “she,” they mean the ring, which they both lovingly refer to using “she/her” pronouns while simultaneously finishing each other's sentences, making the conversation feel even cuter and all the more candid. Gomez continued: “She’s a marquise. Ever since the ‘Good for You’ days — that was, gosh, so many years ago — that’s the diamond I’ve always dreamed of.” The singer had long imagined what her engagement ring would look like, and so as they were discussing getting engaged, she showed him designs and would “throw little hints,” as Blanco recalled. While it originally featured “huge baguettes” on the sides, Blanco said that Gomez came to the conclusion that she really “didn’t want something that big.” “I just think it’s too much,” she explained. As for the proposal story? “That I want to save for our kids. It was really sweet and the right things were said,” Gomez noted. The couple admitted that they had yet to begin planning the wedding because “they’re simply 'too happy right now at this moment,'” as Gomez said. The bride-to-be’s jewelry, on the other hand, is already set, well, in stone, as Blanco shared the “huge baguettes” that were originally part of the design are being turned into diamond earrings for Gomez to wear on the big day. “She basically has three wedding rings,” he joked playfully. Blanco went on to reveal he knew Gomez was The One after their second date, except he didn’t know it was “a date” at first. “I had no idea.” Gomez added to this, saying: “I feel like you could be friends with someone forever but not know until you have that one night.” “I guess she thought it was a date and I had no idea it was a date,” Blanco told Ottenberg about the first time they got dinner together. “The second time we hung out, our second date, I was like, ‘Wait, does she like me?’ I was clueless.” He continued: “From then on, it was easy. You know when you think you met the right person, you’re like, ‘Oh, my God.’ But it feels so different. The second we started hanging out, I was like, 'This is my wife.’ I was telling my mom, ‘This is the girl I’m going to marry.’” Now, Blanco also refers to her as his “best friend,” and fittingly, they do everything together. One of the many things they seem to have in common is going all out with their date-night style. ‘We love getting dressed up for a date,” he said. “We get dressed up, we go out, get fancy martinis. We love a theme. It’s like, ‘Oh, tonight we’re going to wear a suit and she’s going to wear a nice dress.’ But then also we love, ‘We’re going to wear sweatpants and go see a movie.’” While they may coordinate in cocktail attire and comfy athleisure, they don’t style each other. “Never for an actual date,” Gomez said. “I don’t care if he hates my outfit, I’m going to wear what I want to wear.” He added: “We love a cozy date.” Their definition of a cozy date includes cooking dinner at home, going for walks, or as Blanco described, “Just normal s---t.” On these occasions, Gomez shared: “Sometimes, I’ll just ask him to pick me something out. And it’s usually a combination of his clothes and my clothes.” This revelation may also explain why the Instagram carousel announcing their engagement included one photo that depicted them cuddled up on the floor of their (presumably shared) closet. Gomez held up her ring in an oversize sweater that could have easily been lifted from his wardrobe





