Selena Gomez missed the Only Murders In London premiere to promote Rare Beauty. The star is married to Benny Blanco. The sixth season premieres on Hulu on December 8.

Selena Gomez skipped the Monday night premiere of Only Murders In London, creating a notable absence for the star who spent months filming the sixth season in the United Kingdom. The actress, who headlines the crime-solving trio alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, chose not to attend the red carpet event in the capital to support her co-stars. This decision marked a deviation from the usual promotional tour dynamics where the entire main cast typically appears together for major premiere events.

Promoting Rare Beauty Instead

Hours before the London premiere took place, Gomez shared a video on Instagram to promote her makeup brand, Rare Beauty. The digital post served as her primary public engagement for the week, shifting focus from the television series to her personal business ventures. The actress had been pictured previously attending a New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs NBA game in Texas on Saturday, indicating her schedule was active with personal appearances rather than press duties for the show.

Also read Diary of a Wimpy Kid Holiday Special Arrives December 4 as Only Murders Moves to London

Casting Details And Season Six

The sixth season of Only Murders In The Building sees the cast travel to London to solve a new caper, featuring a string of British actors including Richard E Grant, David Tennant, and Olivia Colman. The synopsis for the upcoming episodes reveals that Charles, Oliver, and Mabel must navigate through the home of cozy murder mysteries to catch the killer of Cinda Canning. The trio faces their hardest case yet, interacting with suspicious and eccentric characters in a location shakeup for the long-running series.

Returning Cast And New Faces

Gomez returns as Mabel in the latest adventure, reuniting with Steve Martin as Charles and Martin Short as Oliver. The sixth season cast includes returning favorites such as Meryl Streep, Michael Cyril Creighton, Paul Rudd, Tina Fey, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph. Joining the upcoming season are new big names like Jennifer Saunders, Martin Freeman, Simone Ashley, Sean Teale, and Sharon Horgan. Additional cast members joining in new roles include Nicola Coughlan, Jodie Whittaker, and Peter Capaldi.

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Personal Life And Wedding Anniversary

Gomez wrapped production on Only Murders sixth season back in August, just before celebrating her first wedding anniversary with husband Benny Blanco in September. The actress and music producer have been together for over three years, having started dating in the summer of 2023 and announced their engagement in December 2024. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a converted palm tree farm in Santa Barbara, California, with Lil Dicky serving as the officiant.

Future Plans And Upcoming Premiere

The couple exchanged vows with the support of Gomez recently married, longtime best friend Taylor Swift. Gomez has also opened up about future plans regarding parenthood during a speech at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City. She stated she plans to eventually have kids and start a family. The sixth season of Only Murders In The Building premieres on Hulu on December 8.