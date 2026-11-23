Selena Gomez misses the Only Murders In London premiere to promote Rare Beauty. She returns as Mabel in the Hulu series season six alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Selena Gomez was notably absent from the red carpet premiere of Only Murders In London on Monday night, despite having spent several months filming the sixth season of the hit Hulu series in the United Kingdom. The actress, who leads the crime-solving trio as Mabel Mora, chose not to join co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short in the capital to celebrate the launch of the new chapter.

Gomez Prioritizes Brand Promotion Over Premiere

Hours before the red carpet event took place in London, Gomez shared a video on Instagram promoting her makeup range, Rare Beauty. This decision to focus on her beauty brand promotion coincided with the release of promotional materials for the upcoming season, suggesting a strategic marketing alignment rather than a scheduling conflict.

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Season Six Cast And London Setting Details

The sixth season of Only Murders In The Building, now retitled for its London setting, features a string of prominent British actors including Richard E Grant, David Tennant, and Olivia Colman. The series synopsis explains that Charles, Oliver, and Mabel embark on their hardest case yet when Cinda Canning arrives at their doorstep, summoning them to London to catch her killer.

Star-Studded Ensemble Returns For Mystery

Returning castmates for the season include Meryl Streep, Michael Cyril Creighton, Paul Rudd, Tina Fey, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph. They are joined by a new wave of high-profile actors such as Jennifer Saunders, Martin Freeman, Simone Ashley, Sean Teale, and Sharon Horgan. Additionally, Nicola Coughlan, Jodie Whittaker, Olivia Colman, and Peter Capaldi will appear in new roles for this location-specific installment.

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Gomez Marks Personal Milestones With Husband

Before beginning her promotional tour, Gomez and her music producer husband Benny Blanco celebrated their first wedding anniversary in late September. The couple tied the knot last fall in Santa Barbara, California, in an intimate ceremony officiated by Lil Dicky, with Taylor Swift supporting the bride during the celebration.

Future Family Plans And Production Timeline

Gomez recently spoke at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City, where she disclosed her plans to eventually have children and start a family with Blanco, who is 38 years old. The pair began dating in the summer of 2023, announced their engagement in December 2024, and have been together for over three years. Gomez wrapped production on the sixth season back in August, just prior to marking her wedding anniversary.

Hulu Premiere Date And Broadcast Details

The sixth season of Only Murders In The Building, featuring the trio navigating English-eccentric characters, is scheduled to premiere on Hulu on December 8. The story follows the podcasters as they follow in the footsteps of Cinda Canning, whose podcast started their journey, without having their story end the same way.