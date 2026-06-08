Select list of winners at the 2026 Tony Awards

John Lithgow won the Tony Award for best lead actor in a play for his work in “Giant” as the telecast started Sunday.

The Afternoon WirePolice search for suspects in Ohio shooting that wounded 12 near a street festivalTrump dismisses idea that Iran betrays his 'no new wars' campaign messageNo bags, no watch parties at Madison Square Garden with Trump attending Game 3 of the NBA FinalsAP Entertainment WireViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsHow 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of AfricaBroken speaker?

Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyIn Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategyPediatrics group issues new guidance on recess for the first time in 13 yearsEbola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measuresWorries about flying seem to be taking off.

Here's how to cope with in-flight anxietyFlower gardens endure hot, dry summers better if you choose these plantsPope Leo XIV urges Spain to stop fanning flames of polarization on first papal visit in 15 yearsSolo en AP: Bajo la catedral de Notre Dame, una"excavación del siglo" halla 1.700 años de historiaIsrael says Iran launched missiles at it in first such bombardment since fragile ceasefireAt least 12 people shot at an Ohio festival and a search for suspects is still ongoing, police sayLawsuit seeks to stop the UFC fight on the White House South Lawn for Trump's birthdayDonald Trump, Knicks fan, heads back to New York to root on his teamThe Tony Awards kick off with a big, Pink-led opening number and a win for John LithgowFrom unfilled gas tanks to fewer frills, retailers see US consumers rethink their spendingA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionIn Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategyPediatrics group issues new guidance on recess for the first time in 13 yearsEbola outbreak in Central Africa could reach 20,000 cases without strong public health measuresWorries about flying seem to be taking off.

Here's how to cope with in-flight anxietyFlower gardens endure hot, dry summers better if you choose these plantsPope Leo XIV urges Spain to stop fanning flames of polarization on first papal visit in 15 yearsSolo en AP: Bajo la catedral de Notre Dame, una"excavación del siglo" halla 1.700 años de historia





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