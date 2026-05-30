Sekiro Fans Hopeful for DLC or Sequel After Witcher 3 Expansion Announcement

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice fans are eager for more content from FromSoftware, with recent discussions on Reddit gaining traction after the announcement of a new DLC expansion for The Witcher 3. Fans argue that unlike other FromSoftware games, Sekiro has not received any post-launch story content, leaving them hopeful for a DLC expansion or sequel to explore unanswered questions.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice fans have been eagerly awaiting more content from FromSoftware since the game's release in 2019. The recent announcement of an anime adaptation, Sekiro: No Defeat, has only intensified this desire, as it introduces the game's brutal world to new audiences and gives longtime fans a reason to revisit Ashina.

With the series set to arrive in 2026, discussions about the franchise's future are heating up, with fans hoping for a DLC expansion or sequel to explore unanswered questions surrounding Wolf, the Divine Heir, and the game's 'Return' ending. The recent official announcement of a brand-new DLC expansion for The Witcher 3, a game over a decade old, has further fueled these hopes.

Sekiro fans on Reddit have been vocal about their wish for similar post-launch content, with many pointing out that unlike FromSoftware's other games, Sekiro has not received any story expansions. They argue that there is plenty of room for expanded story content, such as exploring the origins of Ashina or delving deeper into the character of Tomoe.

While FromSoftware and Hidetaka Miyazaki have not hinted at any official plans for a Sekiro DLC or sequel, they have also not ruled it out, leaving fans hopeful for a surprise announcement in the future





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