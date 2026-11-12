Seinfeld Casting Secrets: Jim Carrey and Others Considered for Main Roles

New biography reveals actors like Jim Carrey, Tony Shalhoub, and Michael Richards were contenders for Seinfeld roles before Jason Alexander and Jerry Seinfeld were cast.

Blake J Harris recently published The Emperor Of Nothing: The Making Of Larry David, a new biography that unveils extensive details about the casting process for the iconic NBC sitcom Seinfeld. The 79-year-old creator, who developed the series with Jerry Seinfeld, allowed Harris deep access to his personal journals, family, and collaborators to document the show's creation before it concluded in 1998.

Jim Carrey Considered For George Costanza

Jim Carrey was among the primary contenders considered for the role of George Costanza, a character who became one of Jerry Seinfeld's closest friends on television. Casting director Marc Hirschfeld explained to Harris that the initial audition list was merely a starting point intended to capture anyone who fit the creative zone. Other actors also floated for the part included Paul Feig, Adam Arkin, Anthony Edwards, and Rick Moranis.

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Tony Shalhoub also auditioned for the role of George Costanza. Shalhoub later achieved significant fame as the lead in the series Monk. In the book, Shalhoub jokes about the past audition, stating he cannot recall how the casting decision was finalized and notes he would need to review his own journals for confirmation of the events.

Larry Miller And Casting Dynamics

Larry Miller was another actor deemed destined for the role of George Costanza before the final selection. Miller was a wry and often dry New York comic who had recently begun booking bit parts in Hollywood films. Seinfeld and Miller were friends in real life, and the biography notes Miller was considered due to his expert-level ability to play off the energy of those around him.

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The casting direction changed dramatically when an audition tape from Jason Alexander arrived. Larry David admitted in the book that he had never heard of Alexander before watching the tape. Upon seeing Alexander deliver some lines, David immediately stopped the playback, declaring to the room that they had found the correct actor for the role.

Michael Richards Audition For Cosmo Kramer

Cosmo Kramer, the eccentric neighbor of the main character, was eventually portrayed by Michael Richards, but several other notable actors were in the running for the part. Eugene Levy, Larry Hankin, Hector Elizondo, and Joe Pesci were all considered for the role before Richards was selected. The decision marked a pivotal moment in the show's development.

Seinfeld recalled falling hopelessly and forever in love with Richards and his unique brand of comedy upon seeing his performance. The actor described specific physical traits that won them over, including the furrowed brow trying to seem handsome, the tension through the neck and arms to appear muscular, and a smooth playboy style of walking.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Selected As Elaine

Elaine Benes, another close friend of Seinfeld on the show, was played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, but she was not the only choice. Rosie O'Donnell, Patricia Heaton, and Wendie Malick were identified as future standout performers who were considered for the part. The final selection required a specific chemistry that only one actress could provide.

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When Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld met with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the group felt they all clicked immediately. Seinfeld added that once they secured her, he was absolutely convinced that nothing could hurt the show. He described the final cast as a balanced team that felt right from that early meeting onward.