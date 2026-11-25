A 13-year-old Seguin QB recovering from testicular cancer is relearning to walk and has a Make-A-Wish dream: be an honorary Cowboys captain and walk out with Dak Prescott on Dec. 27 at AT&T Stadium.

Matthew Rodriguez picked No. 4 for his middle school football jersey because of Dak Prescott. Now the 13-year-old Seguin quarterback is learning to walk again, and he hopes to take a few of those steps beside the Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

SAN ANTONIO — Matthew Rodriguez picked No. 4 for his middle school football jersey because of Dak Prescott. Now the 13-year-old Seguin quarterback is learning to walk again, and he hopes to take a few of those steps beside the Dallas Cowboys quarterback. Matthew’s Make-A-Wish request is to serve as an honorary Cowboys captain and walk out of the tunnel with Prescott when Dallas hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 27 at AT&T Stadium.

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His mother, Lillian Yanez, said the family is waiting to hear back.

“He’s a good father, a good man, a great leader,” Matthew said. “And he inspires me in how he leads the team. ” Matthew missed his eighth-grade football season after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer in April. Yanez said she took him to an emergency room in Seguin after about a week of being unable to keep food or liquids down.

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By the time doctors found the cancer, it had already spread. She remembers Matthew seeing her cry and telling her he was going to be OK and that he was going to fight. After Matthew started chemotherapy, fluid built up around his lungs. He was transferred to the pediatric intensive care unit at University Hospital, where he spent about a week on life support to give his lungs time to heal, his mother said.

In May, a brain bleed required emergency surgery. Matthew had to relearn how to swallow and how to use his left arm and leg. When he was cleared to eat again, he celebrated with Olive Garden. Now he can stand and take steps with a walker, a milestone he said took a lot of work in physical therapy.

Yanez said their church has checked in throughout his recovery. She said Matthew has finished chemotherapy for now and that doctors plan to remove part of a tumor in his liver after he has a break. His care team was aiming to send him home Wednesday, in time for Thanksgiving. Matthew can already picture the smoke coming out of the tunnel and hear the crowd cheering.

His mother said seeing him take even a few steps beside Prescott would be the best Christmas gift.

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“He’s a good man,” Matthew said. “He inspires me a lot, and I just want to be just like him when I grow up. ”HONDO, Texas: A man died after a 2:20 a.m. motorcycle crash on Avenue T. Police say witnesses reported a dispute and physical altercation tied to the case. A man and woman were taken into custody as the probe continues.

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