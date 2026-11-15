SEGA Unveils Metal Sonic Anime Short for 35th Anniversary

SEGA celebrates the Sonic 35th anniversary with a new Metal Sonic anime short. The video features the original voice cast and introduces the iconic robot in high-octane battle.

SEGA has officially launched a major celebration for its 35th anniversary with the release of a new anime-style animated short. This special production focuses heavily on Metal Sonic, showcasing the robotic antagonist in an intense battle sequence that highlights a new level of action rarely seen in the franchise. The video serves as a centerpiece for the milestone year, bringing together long-time fans and new audiences with high-quality animation and familiar character dynamics.

Metal Sonic Battle Animation Details

The animated short is a collaborative effort produced by SEGA and features a script written by Ian Flynn. The narrative places Sonic and his friends in one of their most challenging fights to date against the forces of Dr. Eggman. The production leverages the visual language of Japanese anime to deliver fast-paced combat and dramatic stakes, a style that has proven successful for the franchise in previous adaptations. The short provides a visually stunning look at the rivalry between the hedgehog hero and his mechanical counterpart, emphasizing speed and agility in every frame.

Also read ‘Tuner’ Sound Designer Was All Too Familiar With The Film’s Sonic Affliction

English and Japanese Voice Casts

The project features two distinct voice casts to cater to different international markets. The English version includes Roger Craig Smith as Sonic, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails, Dave B. Mitchell as Knuckles, Kirk Thornton as Shadow, Cindy Robinson as Amy, Karen Strassman as Rouge, and Mike Pollock as Dr. Eggman. These actors reprise their roles from the original games, ensuring consistency with the established lore. The Japanese version utilizes a different lineup, featuring Jun-ichi Kanemaru as Sonic, Ryo Hirohashi as Tails, Nobutoshi Canna as Knuckles, Koji Yusa as Shadow, Taeko Kawata as Amy, Rumi Ochiai as Rouge, and Kotaro Nakamura as Dr. Eggman.

Franchise Legacy and Media Expansion

Over its three-decade run, Sonic has become one of the most recognizable icons in video game history. The character has inspired numerous major TV anime releases and television shows, solidifying his presence beyond the gaming console. This latest animated short continues that tradition by adapting the high-octane energy of the games into a visual format that resonates with anime enthusiasts. The success of previous adaptations has paved the way for more ambitious projects, including live-action films and continued television series development.

Advertisement

Future Projects and Live-Action Film

SEGA is showing no signs of slowing down its media expansion plans. The company currently has new video game projects in various stages of development, keeping the core interactive experience fresh for players. Additionally, the franchise is in the works on its fourth major live-action film. While few details have been revealed about the upcoming movie, it is confirmed that the new film will introduce Metal Sonic to the story. Fans are anticipating more information as the release date approaches in 2027.

Impact on Fans and Industry

The release of this anime short serves as a testament to the enduring popularity of the Sonic franchise. By utilizing a trusted creative team and high-profile voice talent, SEGA is maintaining the quality standards that fans expect. The integration of Metal Sonic in both animated and live-action formats highlights the character's importance to the overall narrative. This multi-platform approach ensures that the brand remains relevant and engaging for generations of gamers and viewers alike. The short stands as a significant milestone in the 35-year history of the series.