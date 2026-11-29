SEGA and Little Lion Entertainment have announced a new partnership to create a real-life Sonic the Hedgehog karting experience

SEGA and Little Lion Entertainment are teaming up on a real-life Sonic The Hedgehog karting experience. The Sonic The Hedgehog attraction will mix physical karts, projection tech, real-time tracking, and gameplay.

Players will race through reactive digital worlds and compete directly with Sonic characters and other drivers.announced a new partnership with SEGA, as they will work together to create a real-life Sonic the Hedgehog karting experience. Taking a page out of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, the two will combine physical karts, projection technology, real-time tracking, and interactive gameplay into a single experience that will have attendees racing against characters in the most realistic way possible.

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You can read more details from some of the press releases they sent out below, as we probably won't see this be activated until late 2027 at the earliest. Developed by Little Lion Entertainment in partnership with SEGA, the experience will transform the traditional idea of karting into a fully interactive, arena-scale gaming adventure. Players won't simply race around a track – they'll race through spectacular digital worlds that react, change and come alive around them in real time.