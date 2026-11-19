Two drivers, two series, the same number, and the same result in 2026. Andretti Global's Number 27 car has finished second in two championships this year. When

Andretti Global's Number 27 car has finished second in two championships this year. When you look at that on paper, you may first think, 'not bad, that's a trophy'... and then immediately ask yourself, ' wait,behind Alex Palou, winning two races and scoring two podiums.

In August, across the pond at the Formula E season finale in London, Jake Dennis did the exact same thing, finishing runner-up to Pascal Wehrlein. Apr 11, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Jake Dennis with team Andretti takes questions from the media during a pre race press conference at the Homestead Miami Speedway.

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Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Neither has ever raced the other, and they rarely talk, but under the TWG Motorsports and Andretti Global umbrella, they see themselves as two halves of the same program.sat down with both Kirkwood and Dennis to discuss the phenomenon at Andretti that Kyle describes as being "kind of the same guy on both teams, just on opposite sides of the pond.

"On paper, the two Andretti #27 drivers couldn't have taken more different roads to Andretti. Kirkwood came up through the IndyCar ladder system in America.

Meanwhile, Dennis arrived in Formula E in 2021 as essentially 'an outsider'. He came from sports cars – GT World Challenge, a Le Mans entry – and no single-seater racing pipeline outside of his stint in Formula 3 that ended in 2017.

"I didn't properly come from the normal background of an Andretti driver. Coming from Europe, racing GTs, which isn't naturally a Formula E junior category. I was already an established professional racing driver before arriving to Formula E, and I think Andretti and BMW at the time took the risk to put me in the car, and we haven't really looked back since.

"Five years on, their paths converging is tough to miss. The only real difference is that Dennis already has that title – in 2023, before the team was fully that of Andretti Global. Outside of that title, both have been in the seat for a handful of seasons, both represent the #27, and both are considered nothing less than the best.

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Dennis sees it the same way that most IndyCar fans do – enjoying watching Kyle on track when he has the time to catch an IndyCar race. He finds himself not just rooting for his team, but for Kyle himself.

"I feel like me and Kyle are kind of in the same boat. We both arrived at Andretti much younger than what we are now. We both run the number 27. He's a young lad, world-class driver, incredibly good at IndyCar.

Would ultimately love to see him get his first IndyCar title with the number 27 on the car.

"These parallels are likely not accidental. The Andretti team sells a brand across several series; a shared number is a marketing story waiting to happen.

However, to get to the root of why #27 at Andretti means something to both,""I would say we don't talk as much as we should, if I'm being honest, but we all know we're under the same umbrella. When we see each other, we're obviously very friendly with each other because we're practically teammates.

"It is no secret that during the time both Dennis and Kirkwood have spent with Andretti, there have been massive leadership changes. They've remained through the shift in ownership away from the Andretti family to TWG and new manufacturer partners. The pair never looked elsewhere...

"Every year I come back, it gets better and better, and we get closer and closer. I love the people that I'm around. I enjoy racing so much with this group and I wouldn't want to change that for the world.

Although there's been a couple of years where there's some teams that have been better than us, I would be scared to race against Andretti in the next two years, because I think they're going to be a powerhouse team.

"Kirkwood continued to explain the rate of development compared to other teams on the grid and discussed admin changes hitting other teams during the offseason. He was adamant, though: he thinks there will be an Andretti Champion in IndyCar very soon. Jan 31, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Andretti Autosport driver Jake Dennis drives down the front stretch during the morning practice session at Miami International Autodrome at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Similarly, Dennis traced his side of the rebuild to BMW's exit from Formula E, which forced Andretti to restructure the team around only""It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to find good people, and it's even harder to retain them. We've got close to 40 people inside the Formula E team, which are all world-class and all striving to achieve the same goal, which is ultimately to give both drivers a race-winning car.

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"Getting along with your team is the foundation of building towards a championship run. Both Kirkwood and Dennis agree with this fact. Getting the rest of the wayAlex Palou in IndyCar makes so few mistakes that when one is made, it feels almost like a fever dream. Palou has won the title for four straight years.

Andretti has not won one since Ryan Hunter-Reay in 2012...

"It's no longer a matter of, 'oh, you need to finish top five every weekend or try and get a handful of podiums and maybe a couple wins to win a championship'. It's winning seven, eight races to really be where Palou's at over the past three or four years. That's the new standard. There's been some circuits that we've been the best car and we didn't win races, and that's not what Palou does.

He wins the races that he's meant to win.

"The added piece to the puzzle, in Kyle's mind, is that much of the tech that Chip Ganassi Racing has, Andretti has matched, and "we're just growing our arsenal. " However, the pressure is added again when you consider that in 2028, Kirkwood and Andretti will have to learn an 'all-new' IndyCar with the IR-28. Dennis has already stood on the top step, which he said only makes the return to a championship more difficult.

Similar to IndyCar, Formula E's Gen4 era will arrive this upcoming season, and Andretti will make the switch to a Nissan powertrain.

"We now have two drivers capable of winning races and podiums inside of the team, which I think is something which we've lacked over previous seasons. With the new car in Gen4 and the Nissan powertrain joining us, it's very exciting times ahead.

"For a team that exists in honor of the racing dynasty led by one of the most successful drivers of all time, it is important thatis not lost in the years. Neither driver thinks it will be, either. They've even picked out which Andretti man they would want as their spotter if it came down to it. Two drivers.

Two series, two second-place finishes in 2026. One number and one Andretti name. The next step is seeing double on the top step of the podium. Kaitlin Tucci has been a fan of motorsport for close to a decade.

Before joining On SI in 2025, she contributed heavily to the marketing and media efforts at FanAmp, a motorsports startup for which she was the Head of Marketing. She has contributed to a number of publications covering series such as Formula 1, IndyCar, IMSA, and more... Kaitlin graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with both a degree in Business/Marketing and Political Science.

She works full time as a marketer at high-growth tech startups while spending her weekends immersed in the world of racing. Kaitlin was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, but has lived in New York City for the past 5 years with her 'giant chihuahua' Willow. You'll often catch Willow watching races alongside Kaitlin, but unfortunately she doesn't have enough airline miles to join her at the track just yet.