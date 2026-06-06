Seeds for Major Title Matches Sown in the Queen of the Ring Tournament

The Queen of the Ring tournament is heating up, and the seeds for two major title matches have been planted. Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton are vying for the women's crown, while Raquel Rodriguez is looking to make a name for herself as a top contender.

We are just eight short weeks away from the Biggest Party of the Summer and the seeds for two of the major title matches that weekend may have been planted.

Premium Live Event will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2, with the winners of both the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments moving on to challenge the world champion of their choosing. The two front-runners for the women's crown seemingly emerged on this week's episode of the Blue Brand in Bologna, Italy.

Charlotte Flair has yet to compete in her opening round Fatal 4-Way Match, but The Queen was already a betting favorite to win the tournament prior to her face-to-face with Rhea Ripley Friday night. While Flair admitted that she's had fun teaming with Rhea these past few weeks, she let everyone know that her sights are firmly set on challenging for her 15th Women's Championship in a couple of months.

Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton also announced her intentions of getting back the WWE Women's Championship, but her path toward earning a title shot is uncertain as she was not included in the field of 16 women for Queen of the Ring. Charlotte Flair, meantime, still has issues that need to be settled with Jade Cargill.

One day soon they'll have to face each other in a singles match, but they are already on a collision course for a multi-woman match next Friday in Providence, Rhode Island. They'll both be competing against Women's Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca and Lyra Valkyria with a spot in the Queen of the Ring semifinals on the line.

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan will begin her march toward becoming a double champion when she faces old rival Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss and Chelsea Green. Raquel Rodriguez scored her biggest singles win in quite some time when she knocked off Bayley, Jacy Jayne and Kiana James in her opening round Fatal 4-Way Match on Friday night.

She'll now face multi-time WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY in the Queen of the Ring semifinals, but her celebration was cut short after the prospects of her becoming the new No. 1 contender were dismissed by Liv Morgan. Big Sexy was visibly upset after Morgan prematurely declared Dominik Mysterio and herself the future King and Queen, and had to quickly don her sunglasses to hide her emotions.

Don't be surprised if these new cracks in the Judgment Day start to widen as the Queen of the Ring tournament progresses, especially if Liv Morgan fails to win the crown. Raquel Rodriguez is one of the most underrated performers in all of WWE. She's transformed herself into a rock solid in-ring competitor and she should absolutely be considered a threat to win this tournament.

If she does, WWE could ultimately have her turn on Liv and challenge her at a future event. It's also worth noting that Stephanie Vaquer could throw a wrench into everything. There's still no firm timeline on her return to action after she suffered a shoulder injury last month, but she's expected back sometime this summer to continue her rivalry with Liv Morgan





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