Zach Top and Dierks Bentley performed John Anderson's 'Swingin'' at the 2026 CMA Awards to pay tribute to the singer who died in October.

After a dynamite version of his song “Moonshine,” Top welcomed fellow kindred spirit Bentley on stage to trade verses while running through the horn-heavy, full band rendition of the country-funk party tune, which originally appeared on Anderson’s 1982 albumon Oct. 21 rocked the country world, with tributes pouring in from some of the biggest names in the genre, including Top, whoBentley, for his part, has collaborated with Anderson in the past, inviting both him and Riley Green to join him on his song “Broken Branches,” which came out just last year.in an interview.

“John Anderson came to mind, because the link between ‘Broken Branches’ and ‘Black Sheep,’ just subconsciously hit me. He came in the studio by himself like a week later. What a legend. He came off the road — he drives himself in his RV to all his gigs, which is so classic.

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”about the impact that the recording process had on his life.

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“It was a great experience and, for me, a healing experience,” Anderson. “Working with Dan and working through the tracks on these songs and writing these songs originally was maybe one of my biggest accomplishments in my career after what I’d been through. I was really happy about being able to do it again, once I fell into the groove.

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