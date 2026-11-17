Buyers priced out of Park Slope are flocking to Greenwood Heights, where the city’s biggest graveyard doubles as the best backyard in the borough.

Shoppers touring the Bellrose, a 40-unit condo at 259 22nd St., keep circling back to the same unusual request, according to Jessica Peters of Douglas Elliman, who’s leading sales there.

“We do have buyers who inquire specifically to ask if we have views of the cemetery,” Peters told The Post.the sprawling 478-acre National Historic Landmark that has served as Brooklyn’s final address since 1838. More than half a millionAmong the new Greenwood Heights residents is Annette Radziszewski, who lives in a color-filled apartment and loves the area’s vibe.

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She’s one of many locals flocking to the Brooklyn neighborhood wrapped around the 478-acre Green-Wood Cemetery, which ranks as the largest graveyard in the city by land area. The area has become the next stop for house hunters priced out of Park Slope and South Slope, and developers have followed them south with a wave of new condo projects. She has fielded five or six of those asks since the building opened in July.

Even buyers who show up knowing nothing about the place tend to gravitate toward the units facing the graveyard, she said. Marketproof counts 21 new condo buildings either on the market or in the pipeline in the area, with new-development inventory more than doubling over the past two years.

Peters said recent sales are fetching $1.4 million to $1.5 million for a two-bedroom, a price tag that would have been unthinkable there just two years ago, when a comparable two-bedroom went for about $1.1 million, according to PropertyShark. Marketproof counts 21 new condo buildings either selling or in the works there, and new-development inventory has more than doubled in two years.

The neighborhood’s median sale price hit $1.25 million in the third quarter of 2026, and the number of deals jumped nearly 24%, to 26 from 21, compared with the same quarter last year, according to PropertyShark. The median sale price in Greenwood Heights hit $1.25 million in the third quarter of 2026. And the number of deals increased nearly 24%, to 26 from 21, compared with the same quarter last year, according to PropertyShark.

The neighborhood’s rise follows a familiar Brooklyn script. Park Slope got expensive, so buyers drifted to South Slope. South Slope got expensive, so they kept walking. Now they’ve reached the cemetery gates.

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Nadia Bartolucci, a Douglas Elliman agent and Park Slope resident who is marketing a five-unit boutique condo at 249 18th St., has watched the march unfold over the 15 years she’s lived nearby. Fellow Elliman agent Nadia Bartolucci says Manhattan buyers can trade a cramped two-bedroom for a roomy three-bedroom on the same $2 million budget, which is drawing young families and professionals alike.

A five-residence, five-story boutique condominium in Greenwood Heights, with one home per floor, keyed-elevator access and private outdoor space, was built in 2024. Her buyers fall into two camps. There are young professionals and growing families who can’t swing a place in Park Slope proper.

Then there are Manhattanites who realize “their $2 million is going to go a little bit farther in Greenwood Heights. ” That budget can trade a roughly 920-square-foot two-bedroom in Manhattan for a 1,500-square-foot three-bedroom here, Bartolucci said. At the Bellrose, one-bedrooms start around $725,000, two-bedrooms at $1.1 million and three-bedrooms at $1.85 million, according to Peters.

The $1,400 to $1,500 a foot that new construction is fetching in Greenwood Heights is roughly half the $2,600 to $2,700 a foot she says new condos can command in Cobble Hill. According to Douglas Elliman’s Jessica Peters, who is leading sales at the 40-unit Bellrose on 22nd Street, two-bedrooms in new buildings are now fetching $1.4 million to $1.5 million, up from about $1.1 million for a comparable unit two years ago.

The neighborhood-wide numbers tell the same story. The median sale price in Greenwood Heights was $1.25 million in the third quarter, compared with $1.69 million in Park Slope and about $1.89 million in Carroll Gardens, according to PropertyShark. Across the street from her building, a 17-foot-wide single-family townhouse of about 2,500 square feet went into contract after asking $2.5 million, and Peters expects townhouses priced above $3 million to hit the market soon.

The Bellrose is also something of an outlier for an area long defined by three- and four-unit conversions. It offers a doorman, an elevator, parking and a full slate of amenities, which Peters says is proving that “if you build it, they will come,” even for diehard Park Slopers.

“It’s incredible the amount of local traffic that we have. Most people I find are walking to our open house,” Peters said. Her pool also includes downsizers from Midwood and Bay Ridge, plus Park Slope parents whose kids have flown the nest. So what’s the appeal of living next to half a million dead people?

Ask anyone in the neighborhood and the answer is the same. It’s the greenery.

“It is probably the biggest attraction in Greenwood,” Peters said, pointing to the grounds’ songbirds and its recent Day of the Dead festival. “So it’s actually peaceful and really beautiful. ”The cemetery is leaning in. In April it opened the Green-House, a new welcome center directly across from its Gothic main gate on Fifth Avenue, built around the restored Weir Greenhouse from the 1890s.

The complex adds exhibition galleries, a classroom for school programs and space for community meetings, and serves as a front door for the more than 500,000 people who visit each year. Annette Radziszewski, a snack inventor in her 30s who spent four years running innovation at Kind, moved from Greenpoint about a year and a half ago. She pays roughly $3,300 a month for a newly renovated one-bedroom of about 550 to 600 square feet with a backyard.

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The cemetery wasn’t her reason for coming, but it quickly became a perk. She was surprised to learn “it’s also an arboretum,” and she has become a regular at its events, from summer tours to an annual family-friendly circus to Nightfall, when the grounds glow with lights, live music and art installations. Rather than scaring people off, the cemetery has become a selling point, with some buyers specifically requesting units that overlook it.

She calls it “this gigantic, beautiful green space right in the neighborhood. ” With Prospect Park a 5-minute bike ride away, “it’s access to two of the nicest green spaces in Brooklyn, which is really special. ” What sealed the deal was the vibe. On her first visit, she found it “safe and neighborhood-y and warm.

” Her block has its own association and a WhatsApp group where neighbors trade tips on everything from trash pickup to holiday schedules.

“A real sense of community, which I think is really rare,” she said. “It just feels like such a gem to find in New York City. ” Families are a big part of that picture. Bartolucci said parents she works with rave about the local schools, and Radziszewski added that “it is extremely family-friendly.

”Residents prize its songbirds, tree collection and packed event calendar, including summer tours, a Day of the Dead festival and the illuminated Nightfall celebration, and the cemetery opened a new visitor center built around the restored Weir Greenhouse across from its main gate this April. Night owls should look elsewhere. Radziszewski says the area is light on nightlife. The market isn’t frenzied yet, either.

Bartolucci said there are no bidding wars, and sellers are sweetening deals with concessions as mortgage rates hover above 2021 and 2022 levels. Still, her open houses are packed. For now, she argues, the neighborhood’s biggest obstacle is anonymity. Among the new Greenwood Heights residents is Annette Radziszewski, who lives in a color-filled apartment and loves the area's vibe.

She's one of many locals flocking to the Brooklyn neighborhood wrapped around the 478-acre Green-Wood Cemetery, which ranks as the largest graveyard in the city by land area. The area has become the next stop for house hunters priced out of Park Slope and South Slope, and developers have followed them south with a wave of new condo projects.

Marketproof counts 21 new condo buildings either selling or in the works there, and new-development inventory has more than doubled in two years. The neighborhood's median sale price hit $1.25 million in the third quarter of 2026, and the number of deals jumped nearly 24%, to 26 from 21, compared with the same quarter last year, according to PropertyShark.

Fellow Elliman agent Nadia Bartolucci says Manhattan buyers can trade a cramped two-bedroom for a roomy three-bedroom on the same $2 million budget, which is drawing young families and professionals alike. A five-residence, five-story boutique condominium in Greenwood Heights, with one home per floor, keyed-elevator access and private outdoor space, was built in 2024.

According to Douglas Elliman's Jessica Peters, who is leading sales at the 40-unit Bellrose on 22nd Street, two-bedrooms in new buildings are now fetching $1.4 million to $1.5 million, up from about $1.1 million for a comparable unit two years ago. Rather than scaring people off, the cemetery has become a selling point, with some buyers specifically requesting units that overlook it.

Residents prize its songbirds, tree collection and packed event calendar, including summer tours, a Day of the Dead festival and the illuminated Nightfall celebration, and the cemetery opened a new visitor center built around the restored Weir Greenhouse across from its main gate this April.