The ABC television network recently celebrated the conclusion of another successful season of Dancing with the Stars, continuing a long-running tradition that has captivated audiences for nearly two decades.

Graziadei Johnson Crowned Dancing Champions

The latest finale crowned Joey Graziadei and professional dancer Jenna Johnson as the champions of Season 33, securing the prestigious Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. This victory marks a significant milestone for Graziadei, who previously gained widespread fame as the winner of The Bachelor, demonstrating his versatility and dedication to the art of ballroom dancing. The couple delivered a series of memorable performances, including a stunning cha-cha and a high-scoring freestyle routine that ultimately sealed their triumph.

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Their win adds to the impressive list of celebrities who have mastered the dance floor on the show, joining an elite group of winners that includes previous stars like Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy. The judges awarded the couple perfect or near-perfect scores for their technical precision and emotional connection, highlighting the intense preparation and partnership required to succeed on the show.

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Contestants Reflect On Emotional Finale

The finale was an emotional night for all participants, with many contestants reflecting on their personal growth and the rigorous training process they endured over the course of several weeks.