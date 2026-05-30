– see the food options provided to Delaney Hall ICE detainees: ‘Higher standards than most US prisons’

Demonstrators and top Garden State Democrats have demanded that DHS shutdown the privately-operated facility in Newark amid reports of poor conditions inside the 1,000 beds detention center that is…

Demonstrators and top Garden State Democrats have demanded that DHS shutdown the privately-operated facility in Newark amid reports of inhumane conditions and bad quality food inside the 1,000 beds detention center that is currently housing about 300 migrants.

DHS counters that the standard of living at Delaney Hall is higher than most US prisons and contends detainees are not on a hunger strike. The department provided The Post with a list of weekly breakfast, lunch and dinner options detainees have been offered at the facility, which is run by GEO Group, within the last month.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin has also pointed out that Delaney Hall detainees have access to a commissary, where they can purchase different food, if they don’t like what’s being served.

“So, if any of these Democrats want to provide commissary on their books — feel free. Take your personal money and provide all the money you want for these detainees,” Mullin said in aA DHS spokesperson told The Post “there is no hunger strike at Delaney Hall at this time.

” “For the record: During hunger strikes, ICE continues to provide three meals a day, delivered to the detained alien’s room, and an adequate supply of drinking water or other beverages,” the spokesperson continued.

“All detainees are provided with 3 meals a day, clean water, clothing, bedding, showers, soap, and toiletries. “Illegal aliens also have access to phones to communicate with their family members and lawyers,” they added. “Certified dieticians evaluate meals. In fact, ICE has higher detention standards than most U.S. prisons that hold actual U.S. citizens. ”





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