See the 1956 Arrival of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

This tradition has strong roots.

is revisiting legendary interviews, stories that moved us and other iconic moments from our 75 years on the air. These are the segments that shaped TODAY and created a lasting legacy.

Today, we look back at one of the first times TODAY tracked the arrival of the Rockefeller Christmas tree on Nov. 21, 1956. The most wonderful time of the year is soon upon us — and that includes the arrival of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. This year, the highly anticipated moment will take place at the plaza on Nov. 7.

Also read Watch live as 2026 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is cut down ahead of NYC arrival

The arrival of the tree at Rockefeller Center has been a staple for decades — a moment that TODAY has covered for years as a way to help celebrate the holiday season. On Nov. 21, 1956, TODAY celebrated the impending appearance of that year’s tree. It wasn’t the first time the tree was erected in Rockefeller Center, but it did mark one of the first times its arrival was reported on camera.

Anchor Frank Blair clued in viewers as a picture of the tree, on its side, was splashed across the screen.

Advertisement

“Rockefeller Center’s giant Christmas tree has been felled at Whitefield, New Hampshire, and it’s on its way to New York,” Blair said. “It’s a 65-foot white spruce and it weighs three tons. It’ll be decorated next week and lighted December the 5th,” he reported.in 1931 by a group of construction workers during the Great Depression. It was such a hit that, beginning in 1933, the tree became an annual tradition, rounded out with a tree-lighting ceremony.

Since then, a wide variety of trees have been on display, including one in 1942 that was decorated in red, white and blue during World War II. In 1966, the tree was given by Canada in honor of its impending centennial, making it the furthest distance the tree had ever traveled. The honor of the largest tree hearkens back to 1999, a 100-foot-tall Norway spruce from Killingworth, Connecticut.is scheduled for Dec. 2, from 7 p.m. ET until 10 p.m. ET.

The ceremony will be broadcast on NBC. , which will also remain on display to view until the middle of January, is a 76-foot-tall Norway spruce from West Edmeston, New York. The tree is roughly 75 years old, measures 50 feet in diameter and weighs approximately 11 tons. Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories.

He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.