The late filmmaker shared loving pics with the SNL star in a tribute that has taken on a heartbreaking meaning following his sudden death.

Some of Ray Tintori’s final photos include special moments with his “Saturday Night Live” alum girlfriend, Heidi Gardner.at 43, featured the snaps in a heartfelt tribute to Gardner for her 42nd birthday in July 2025.

The images, shared in an Instagram post, show the couple in several settings — from horseback riding on the beach to a formal party, where Tintori donned a sport coat and bow tie and Gardner wore a dress and shawl as they posed for the camera.

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“Prettier and more graceful than the moon and by far the coolest person I’ve ever met,” Tintori wrote. In a July 2025 Instagram post, filmmaker Ray Tintori shared photos with Heidi Gardner for her 42nd birthday. Tintori died at 43. Tintori posted moments with the former “SNL” star, calling Gardner “prettier and more graceful than the moon” in his tribute.

The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told Page Six that Tintori’s death is under investigation and his cause and manner of death are pending. Gardner, who left “SNL” in 2025, is reportedly “grieving the loss and is surrounded by family and friends during this difficult time,” according to TMZ, whichTintori, who was also part of the Court 13 Arts filmmaking collective, directed rock band MGMT’s music videos for songs “Time to Pretend,” “Kids” and “Electric Feel.

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”Tintori and Gardner pose together in a photo shared in July 2025. Medical examiners said Tintori’s death is under investigation. — how she sang in his ear and the color of her eyes, as well as how the comedian laughed “with whole body” when they first met.

“I’ve just been falling faster every day,” Tintori said. “You are the sexiest woman who ever lived, in every single manner of clothing, hair, and old age makeup. I’m crushing on you so deep, endlessly.

“You hold my heart perfectly and love me so proper,” he continued. “You carry the party in your eyes and move like a modern dancer everywhere you go. You are the most genius at making art and surfing the wave with the purest flow I’ve ever seen. ”Gardner watched the men’s basketball quarterfinal with Tintori at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024.

In one of their earlier outings as a couple – Gardner and Tintori attended Variety’s The New York Party presented by Film AlUla at Saint Theo’s in New York City, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. The filmmaker’s mother was also involved in the film industry as a script supervisor. Welcome to the Page Six Community! Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations.

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In a July 2025 Instagram post, filmmaker Ray Tintori shared photos with Heidi Gardner for her 42nd birthday. Tintori died at 43. Tintori posted moments with the former"SNL" star, calling Gardner"prettier and more graceful than the moon" in his tribute. Tintori and Gardner pose together in a photo shared in July 2025.

Medical examiners said Tintori's death is under investigation. Gardner watched the men's basketball quarterfinal with Tintori at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. In one of their earlier outings as a couple – Gardner and Tintori attended Variety's The New York Party presented by Film AlUla at Saint Theo's in New York City, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024.