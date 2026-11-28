After seven years, the LDS Church's Temple Square is fully open again with Christmas lights back in all their glowing wonder.

For seven years, the holiday illuminations at Salt Lake City’s Temple Square had a rather “lite” touch. The famed square in the heart of downtown had been partially closed since 2019 while the iconic six-spired building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its surroundings underwent renovations.

Now the temple remodel and seismic retrofit are complete, and the reshaped square is again fully open — with new religious statues and those glistening Christmastime lights back in all their splendor. Hundreds of thousands of lights will glow every morning from 6 to 8 and every evening from 4:30 to 10 through Jan. 1. The newly christened Temple Square Visitors’ Center will be open most days until 10 p.m., including until 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

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The nearby Church History Museum will feature Giving Machines , musical performances and Christmas crafts, according to a news release , and The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square will stage its annual Christmas Concert Dec. 17-19 at 8 p.m. in the Conference Center. Performances also will take place in the Joseph Smith Memorial Building, Salt Lake Tabernacle and the City Creek Center shopping mall. The schedule is available here .