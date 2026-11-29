Mike Love and Brian Wilson both played the 1964 Beach Boys classic 'Fun, Fun, Fun' as the last song at their final shows.

concert he likely knew would be his last. It was clear to everyone who’d seen Love over the previous year that he was dealing with a serious medical issue, and by this point he wasn’t able to stand, sing, or address the crowd beyond a strained, “Thank you for showing up.

” Crowds had been showing up to see the Beach Boys ever since their debut single, “Surfin’,” hit in 1961, and Love was the only constant member throughout that time, playing somewhere in the ballpark of 7,500 shows. As always, the setlist in Nashville was very heavy on 1960s hits like “Do It Again,” “Surfer Girl,” “Don’t Worry Baby,” and “I Get Around.

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” “I have always felt that people come to see you on the basis of what songs you’re known for,”“I would never think of not doing our biggest hits. That would be foreign to my way of thinking. ” Like hundreds or even thousands of Beach Boys concerts in the past, they closed out the night with “Fun, Fun, Fun. ” The video above is from the previous night in Cincinnati, Ohio.