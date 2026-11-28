Mickey Guyton, Brittney Spencer, and Robert Randolph performed 'Jolene' as a tribute to Dolly Parton at the Soul Train Awards.

Singing “Jolene,” Guyton and Spencer kicked things off with a little “9 to 5” nail percussion and black sequin dresses that evoked Parton’s 1987 duet with godmother of soultake).

It illustrated how Parton’s respect for artistry extended far past what Music Row dictates should fit within country’s boundaries, or who fits.

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“Dolly is smiling,”Both Guyton and Spencer were deeply influenced by Parton growing up; Guyton used to watch VHS tapes of the singer at her grandmother’s house, a seminal experience that made her want to become a country singer. “They say never meet your heroes ‘cause they will disappoint you,”Watch Miranda Lambert Perform Medley of Her Hits at Dallas Cowboys Halftime Showawards were recorded earlier this month in Chicago, with Chaka Khan, Elmiene, and Durand Bernarr all receiving special awards.