See it, hear it, feel it: All the Philly art we loved this week

Hometown heroes Tina Fey and Colman Domingo, a hotel full of art, a hunky new Mozart, honoring a Philly jazz great, and more

Nancy Bergman Pantirer's paintings and pillows on view at Elsewhere art fair in the Yowie Hotel, running through June 6. A commemorative John Wind charm bracelet available at the Philadelphia Visitor Center in honor of America's 250th birthday.

Philadelphia International Records Qualeasha Wood in her apartment on N. 12th Street where she is living after moving to Philadelphia from NYC. Photograph taken on Friday, April 28, 2023. Tina Fey as Kate, Marco Calvani as Claude, and Colman Domingo as Danny in season two of 'The Four Seasons.

'Nancy Bergman Pantirer's paintings and pillows on view at Elsewhere art fair in the Yowie Hotel, running through June 6.y John Wind charm bracelet featuring a salty soft pretzel, the LOVE statue, and a nattily dressed William Penn, is one of my favorite pieces of Philly-centric jewelry. In honor of our nation’s 250th birthday, Wind is giving the charms some more brotherly love.

A proud Philadelphian, Wind has partnered with the Philadelphia Visitor Center for a six-piece commemorative jewelry collection featuring four necklaces, one bracelet, and a key-chain/bag fob. A commemorative John Wind charm bracelet available at the Philadelphia Visitor Center in honor of America's 250th birthday. The soft pretzel, the LOVE statue, and William Penn remain a part of the jeweled tableau and Wind has added a few additional knickknacks to the Semiquincentennial mix.

Like a boxing glove as a shout out to; a soccer ball for World Cup afficionados, a star with red, white, and blue stripes for patriots, and a Liberty Bell. , who has been making charm jewelry since he started his business in the 1980s, has turned some of his tiny amulets into giant pieces of public art. Earlier this week, Wind unveiled an installation of Philadelphia, patriotic, and social justice centered charms as wall art at Park Towne Place.

The show, “Amadeus, now streaming on Starz, to the film and TV critics — mostly. The miniseries based on Peter Shaffer’s play about Mozart and his less-than-genius jealous rival Antonio Salieri doesn’t have half the atmosphere or humor of the 1984 Milos Forman film. — the ones written by Mozart. Snippets of his music woven through the show last only a few seconds each, leaving a thirst to hear the rest of the musical works in recordings.

, is heard in the opening credits. Annie Fischer’s 1959 recording with Adrian Boult and the Philharmonia Orchestra is exactly the storm you want. Symphony No. 25 . Each one of such beauty and invention there’s no mystery about why Salieri was undone by envy.

A fun recording rabbit hole awaits listeners in each: the discovery that a particular interpretation can fundamentally alter the character of a piece. A number of Mozart piano sonatas find their way into the miniseries, and Walter Gieseking’s recordings of crystalline tone and exquisite phrasing explain the kind of truths that are revealed when a composer finds his or her ideal interpreter. A form of genius, really.

Dexter Wansel was the player par excellence during the latter stage of Philadelphia International Records run of excellence in the late 1970s and 1980s. He wrote and produced for the Jacksons, Patti LaBelle, Teddy Pendergrass, the Jones Girls, and more. As Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff said in a statement after Wansel’s death on May 31 at 75, he “brought a new age sound” to PIR.

“Dexter’s synthesizer and keyboard sounds were iconic. ” As great a behind-the-scenes player as he was, Wansel was also a solo artist whose music pushed PIR forward, blending old school R&B with futuristic sounds and the kinds of sci-fi adventures that were au courant in the ’70s, with the work of artists like David Bowie and George Clinton.is the place to start looking into his legacy.

It was partly inspired by Bowie’s 1971 song “Life on Mars,” but Wansel’s track of the same name is a different song. His use of the ARP 2600 synth was innovative, and Wansel expanded the interstellar theme with song titles like “Stargazer” and “Rings of Saturn. ” But the smoothy produced album, which points forward the silky soul Quiet Storm format, remains connected to funky, earthly pleasures and structured songwriting.

“One Million Miles from the Ground” is actually about lovemaking, not planet exploring.also opens with a tribute to Gamble, Wansel’s PIR employer, with a horn-powered instrumental called “A Prophet Named K.G. ”with a live performance at Johnny Brenda’s as part of his weeklong “Blacktronika: Philadelphia Now and Then” event series. The Blacktronika Icon Award that was planned to be presented to Wansel at the show will be given posthumously.

The premise: a blend of Philly and international artists taking over hotel rooms and inviting guests into their suites. The result was three floors of contemporary art curated by some of today’s most exciting, thoughtful, and sustainable artists and galleries from around the world. Qualeasha Wood in her apartment on N. 12th Street where she is living after moving to Philadelphia from NYC. Photograph taken on Friday, April 28, 2023.

There’s something extremely approachable and exciting about getting to hear about art while sitting on a couch with a gallery curator, sipping white wine together, being greeted by a piece of pop art inside a bathroom shower, or ain the hallway of an area on the second floor curated by DARLA out of New York. We love to see it. Tina Fey as Kate, Marco Calvani as Claude, and Colman Domingo as Danny in season two of 'The Four Seasons.

'It’s always a good time when Philly stars collab for big projects, and that’s especially true with Tina Fey and Colman Domingo in the second season of their Netflix comedy,. As a cocreator and writer of the show, Fey decided that the show’s cast of vacationing couples should take a trip to the Jersey Shore, where she used to visit for many summers as a kid.

Those two episodes —— are some of the funniest in the season, and offer a chance for Fey’s and Domingo’s characters to bond as they dream of opening a B&B.One part that really had me cackling was when Will Forte, who plays Fey’s husband, makes a beach friend. Kate knows he’s been searching for a guy friend to talk sports or play games.

There’s a moment when Kate and Danny see the two dudes talking and they start making fun of what topics they might be discussing and then the camera cuts to the guys, who are actually talking about deep trauma and grief. It’s a sweet and authentic portrayal of the Shore that feels like an excellent way to start the summer.

There are so many laughs in this season I’d argue it might be better than the first. Plus, not to give anything away, but there’s even a brief trip to Philadelphia in the final episode, complete with a Wawa shout out. I'm The Inquirer's Pop Music Critic. I cover Philly music makers of all genres, spotlighting local acts on the rise, telling stories from throughout the city's rich music history, and reviewing big-name touring acts when they come to town.

I write about arts, entertainment, and culture in Philly, covering everything from movies, TV, theater, and museums to local artists and fascinating art mysteries. I cover trending national news, specializing in youth and internet culture. I'm a recovering Florida girl on the hunt for the best bialy in town. As a columnist, I write about gender, race, fashion, culture and wellness.

I share my personal take on the way we live and how we style our lives. I cover classical music and the arts with an emphasis on the business of the arts and the life of the city. 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