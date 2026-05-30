See it, hear it, feel it: All the Philly art we loved this week

From Marie Benedict's Philly ties and her latest historical novel to Charlie Hall's Miles Davis tribute and Superheaven's hometown anniversary show, our writers share what caught their attention.

The cover of Pittsburgh-born author Marie Benedict's latest book, "Daughter of Egypt" at a recent BLOCS event at the Rittenhouse Hotel.with Victoria Christopher Murray — a fascinating work of historical fiction centering the clandestine life of J.P.

Morgan’s research assistant Then imagine my excitement when I saw Benedict at the Rittenhouse Hotel a few weeks ago signing her New York Times best-seller. BLOCS is a Pennsylvania-based charitable organization that gives thousands of need-based scholarships to pre-K through 12th-grade students across the state, the majority in Philadelphia. The cover of Pittsburgh-born author Marie Benedict's latest book, "Daughter of Egypt" at a recent BLOCS event at the Rittenhouse Hotel.

, the Egyptologist who helped her research Hatshepsut, the mightiest woman pharaoh to rule in Egypt, circa 1450 B.C. , and the central figure inevent was special because students, parents, and media executives mingled over pigs in a blanket, Shirley Temples, and chardonnay. Benedict networked with dozens of students from the city’s all-girls Catholic schools, who were as excited about meeting a celebrity as they were about learning history.is one of two books Benedict is publishing this year.

On June 2, Berkley, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, will release Benedict and Murray’s second collaboration,. Also centered on women in history, the novel follows the 1930s alliance between prosecutor Eunice Carter and madam Polly Adler as they build their case against mobster Lucky Luciano.

My concert consumption last week was a beautiful dichotomy: some of the greatest jazz imaginable on Friday over a glass of frizzante, followed by a pop-punk/shoegaze show with a can of beer the next day. , the War on Drugs drummer’s Miles Davis tribute act, played three consecutive nights of three different Davis albums to celebrate the legendary musician and his legacy. The group played in the tiny back room of Solar Myth.

My partner and I caught the group’s cover-to-cover rendition of. The hometown show was special, with friends and kids crowding sidestage. A favorite of mine, Rozwell Kid, played a one-night-only opening set for the band in recognition of opening for Superheaven on the initial tour promotingIt was pretty wild seeing how Superheaven has transcended time. Elder millennials like me watched comfortably from the balcony, while a new generation of underage push-pitters raged on the floor below.

,” going viral on TikTok. The band mocked the phenomenon, calling it “not even one of their top songs. ” Still, they played “the TikTok song” and the crowd went wild. The band continues its tour through Canada and the Midwest this week.

On a bright, windy day, I walked with a group of mostly strangers from the President’s House to the Delaware River, retracing the stepsThe procession was a performance work from artist indira allegra, linking Judge’s fight for freedom to that of fashion designer, a Black trans woman murdered in 2020, through the bodies of water that surround our city: the Delaware was a conduit for Judge’s freedom, and the Schuylkill was where Fells’ body was found and her freedom ended.

“This is the freedom which is the power to transform. This is the freedom which is the power to heal. This is the freedom to go from being enslaved to being free, to being whatever gender you choose,” allegra told the crowd before we began.

Led by the drums of the Karen Smith ensemble, the walk featured multiple stops for musical moments and reflection, from the Transcendent Choir of Philadelphia, Voices of Philadelphia Choir, and Opus Four quartet, among other classical musicians who performed African spirituals like “Go Down Moses. ”Along the journey, I couldn’t stop thinking, for both Judge and Fells,.

When we arrived at the waterfront, I reflected on what thoughts Judge may have had when she saw the river, what rapturous joy she must have felt as she pursued real, tangible freedom. For Fells, I like to think she felt similar happiness wearing her designs in local fashion shows, like the William Way LGBT Community Center’s “Rock the Runway — A Trans Empowerment Fashion Show.

” At the conclusion of the procession at Spruce Street Harbor Park, we were greeted by the colorful patterned sails that allegra designed — inspired by Fells’ fashion — and installed on the North Wind Schooner. The artist will hostover the coming weeks, including a poetry sail, choral concert, and guided meditation, all onboard the ship. It’s a project from ArtPhilly’sAs a columnist, I write about gender, race, fashion, culture and wellness.

I share my personal take on the way we live and how we style our lives. I cover trending national news, specializing in youth and internet culture. I'm a recovering Florida girl on the hunt for the best bialy in town. I write about arts, entertainment, and culture in Philly, covering everything from movies, TV, theater, and museums to local artists and fascinating art mysteries. 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