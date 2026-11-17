The Hunger Games stars Jennifer Lawtence and Josh Hutcherson reunited on the red carpet for the first time since 2015's Catching Fire. See them at Sunrise on the Reaping's New York City premiere.

stars walked the red carpet together for the first time in 11 years, attending the New York City premiere of the franchise's newJennifer, 36, seemed to channel series villain President Snow with her long black Christian Dior coat, as it featured a white fur collar and rose embroidery on the train, which she paired with matching open-toe heels.

Meanwhile, Josh, 34, let the games begin in an all-black suit with leather boots.that follows Hamish Abernathy during his time competing in 50th Hunger Games before becoming a mentor.podcast.

Also read Jennifer Lawrence Confirms Emotional Return to Hunger Games Franchise With Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson

"It was so crazy because it was the same crew. It was the same camera guys, the same who I've worked with a million times too, 'cause I love him.

"Lionsgate/Kobal/Shutterstock, the two have remained close through the years. As Josh previously pointed out, Jennifer even texted him when their respective movies"She was like, 'My movie's No. 1 on Netflix, and your's is No. 1 at the box office! Let's go!

'" the actor recalled in a 2024 interview with"I absolutely cast the right person for the role and in my view there wasn't even a question who the best Katniss was," Ross told"It was the middle of the night in England, and I was in bed when I got the call," Lawrence told MTV News. "And I was so in love with the books and the script, and suddenly it was right in my face—and the size of the decision was terrifying.

" Ultimately, it was her mom,"She called me a hypocrite, because when I was doing indie movies and everyone was asking why I didn't do studio movies, I said, 'The size of the movie doesn't matter,'" Lawrence recalled. "And she said, 'Here's a movie you love and you were thinking of turning it down because of its size. ' I thought, 'I don't want to miss out because I'm scared.

Me being scared, I never want that to stop me from doing something.

' But I knew in my heart that I wanted it—it was about working out all the fears. "3. After Lawrence was officially announced as Katniss, the Internet did what it tends to do: Get mad that the 20-year-old actress was older than the character, who is 16 in the first book, and that she was blonde.

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But Ross wasn't concerned with the initial backlash, telling"Not only did Suzanne not have an issue with Jen's age, she felt you need someone of a certain maturity and power to be Katniss," the filmmaker said.

"This is a girl who needs to incite a revolution. We can't have an insubstantial person play her, and we can't have someone who's too young to play this. Suzanne was incredibly adamant about this. Far from being too old, she was very concerned that we would cast someone who was too young.

" 4. Lawrence paid no attention to the response to her casting, telling MTV News, "No, because the internet to me is like a black hole. I never really go on it.

" She added, "I wasn't really aware that everybody was so upset until after I got my hair dyed. Then people were like, 'Oh my gosh, blonde hair can turn brown!

'""When I read the book, I thought Peeta would be the hardest role to cast, and I feel so lucky that we found someone who embodies every aspect of such a complex character," Ross said in a statement at the time. "I can't wait to work with Josh. ""Gale is a young man who uses words very sparingly, so the onus was on the actor we cast to capture him by showing, not telling," producersaid.

"This was accomplished so beautifully in Suzanne's writing, and Liam was able to translate it so naturally to the screen. " 8.

All three leads had to dye their hair for the movie, with the naturally blonde Hemsworth going dark, Hutcherson bleaching his locks and Lawrence going brunette after an extensive process to find the right brunette shade.in 2014 that they rented six $5,000 wigs in a range of brown colors, with Ross ultimately picking the darkest hue to use as a guide when dyeing Lawrence's hair even though his star preferred the lightest.9. To prepare for the physically demanding role, Lawrence underwent various workout methods.

"It's lots of training but the training's actually really fun," she told MTV News. "I've done archery for about six weeks, and rock climbing, tree climbing, combat, running and vaulting. But also yoga and things like that, to stay catlike.

" 10. Lawrence had an accident on the last day of her six-week training program, hitting a wall during an exercise that almost delayed production. The Hollywood Reporter .

"My trainer thought I had burst my spleen. I had to get a CAT scan and go into a tube where they put this fiery liquid in your body.

" Fortunately, nothing was broken and a bruised Lawrence was able to continue. 11. Hutcherson also trained extensively prior to filming, telling Collider in 2012, "I'd never really done that for a movie. I put on about 15 pounds of muscle, so that was a lot of eating chicken, and a very high protein, low carb diet.

" 13. Several weeks into filming, Lawrence knocked Hutcherson unconscious when she accidentally kicked him in the head..

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" throwing these air kicks and was like, ‘Josh, I can kick over your head! ' And then crack! She clipped me in the temple…I don't really remember, because I got knocked out.

" When Hutcherson came to again, he said, "She was crying. She felt terrible. I woke up with her , laying over me.

" 14. While filming in North Carolina, the cast and crew faced 100-degree heat, daily rain showers and bears that would wander onto set when they smelled food.in 2017, "I didn't have any idea it would be that big, but I didn't think it was a good part. I was wrong. It was a terrific part and it was a terrific thing, but thank God Gary Ross called me.

"required daily manicures for her look as Katniss and Peeta's Capitol escort Effie Trinket and the intricate nails proved to be quite impractical on-set. "I literally didn't function," Banks told Collider in 2012. "I had ladies-in-waiting that did everything for me. I couldn't type on my phone.

I couldn't go to the bathroom. I couldn't get in and out of . By the time I got to the lunch line, everybody was back in their trailers, done with lunch. I was like, 'There's no one to eat with!

I just got here!

' It took me 25 minutes to get in and out of my costume. ", who was cast as Katniss' stylist and confidant Cinna, actually had a relationship with Lawrence prior to filming, thanks to his daughterhere in London, I live in Paris so they'd take the train and my house was basically the flop house for the cast," he told HeyUGuys in 2012.

"So I would bring different people for the weekend to hang out in Paris, so I met Jennifer and immediately just fell in love with her. She's just amazing. Super funny, really funny, at all times she keeps you cracking up. So I got to know her like that.

It was quite funny when I asked Gary 'So who's playing Katniss?

' and he said 'Jennifer Lawrence,' and he liked the fact that we already had a relationship. He thought that'd help because I already kind of look at her like a daughter in a way, so it's going to be good.

"19. When the film was released in March 2012, it set records for opening day and opening weekend for a non-sequel . It went on to become the third highest grossing movie of the year.in March 2022.

"I think what people didn't realize is that I had two jobs. I wrote and I directed, and you do one of those things before you do the other. There was honestly no time to do both well in the three-and-a half months between movies, so I moved on. I got to make